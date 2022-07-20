Mercenaries, traitors and fugitive agents on a raid across Europe

The brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, a duo of filmmakers who achieved ultimate fame after directing four installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, premiere this Friday on Netflix “The Gray Man”, action thriller starring the popular Ryan Gosling in the role of a CIA agent pursued internationally by a former partner who seeks to assassinate him played by Chris Evans.

The film, which was going to be released in theaters last Thursday the 14th but whose release in theaters was canceled to jump directly to the platform, It also has figures such as Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton and Regé-Jean Page in its cast. one of the most coveted names of the moment in the industry after his role in the first season of the series “The Bridgertons”.

In the story, based on the Mark Greaney novel series of the same name, Gosling is the Court Gentry, who After escaping from prison, he is recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Thornton) and becomes one of the agency’s most skilled mercenaries. of security.

However, when he accidentally exposes a number of dark CIA secrets, his identity is revealed and he becomes Lloyd Hansen’s (Evans) prime target. a psychopathic former colleague of his who puts a price on his head and launches a worldwide manhunt to wipe him off the map.

The Gray Man | Official Trailer | Netflix

During the dangerous chase, Gentry will have the help of Dani Miranda, an agent played by the Cuban-Spanish Ana de Armas, who participates in the cast with Jessica Henwick (“Matrix resurrections”), Wagner Moura (“Narcos”), Alfred Woodard (“Luke Cage”), Julia Butters (“Once upon a time in Hollywood”), Eme Ikwuakor (“Moonfall ”) and Scott Haze (“Minari”), among others.

The adaptation of “The Gray Man”, by screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, will be the ninth title directed by the Russo brothers since their debut in 1997 with “Pieces”, although His consolidation in Hollywood came with his arrival in the Marvel universe in 2014, when they were in charge of “Captain America: Winter Soldier”, headed by Chris Evans as the superhero of the title.

The very good reception that the film received guaranteed them continuity in that Disney brand, and in 2016 they released the tank “Captain America: Civil War”which had the appearance of practically all the heroes of the franchise and was positioned as the highest grossing film of that year, with a collection of more than 735 million dollars.

With those successes to their credit, the duo was hired shortly after to bring to the screen the two ambitious films that would close the saga starring the Avengers: “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), two productions that, in addition to having satisfied the very demanding entourage of Marvel fans and critics, They broke box office records by reaching billions in ticket sales worldwide.

78512945.jpg Evans plays an obsessive and psychopathic agent.

The Russo brothers’ film, shot in Prague, France and Croatia, is the streaming platform’s most expensive production to date, which even surpassed the $160 million record for “Red Alert,” starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. And the display of action shown in the trailers and the number of stars leaves the impression that the production company is starting a film franchise, especially considering that “The Gray Man” is based on a novel by Mark Greaney that integrates a series of ten books.

Joe Russo, speaking to the Somagnews portal, praised Gosling’s acting quality and style. “It’s a stoic quality and elegant minimalism for him as an actor. But he can convey a lot with just one look. This is a real gift. There are very few actors in history who can act in such a way that, in just a few seconds of looking at their faces, the whole life inside is felt. So he’s perfect for the role in that sense. “The gray man” is a character that should be minimalist. He is designed to go in and out of the shadow. Ryan was perfect for this role. It reminded me a lot of his performance in “Blade Runner 2049,” where there was a lot going on inside of him, but he was trying to contain it.”

For his part, Joe Russo mentioned the ethical background in which the characters move. “What’s interesting about this movie as a parable about good and evil is that all the characters are grey, but some lean toward humanity and some turn away from it. This is really, ultimately, the theme of the movie.”

f1280x720-12721_144396_2122.jpg Successful brothers Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film.

The director, who along with his brother directed Evans in four films about “Captain America”, also compared the dynamic between Gosling and Evans with that of Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in “Fire vs. Fire”: “It’s an action movie intense,” he said in an interview. “With very, very entertaining performances from both actors, who are totally at odds over the plot. And Chris Evans as the villain brings a deliciously psychotic twist.”

Playing a character who loves to do bad things was an opportunity for Evans, who especially enjoyed being able to do it with the Russo brothers. “I love the Russos, and I’ll pretty much do anything they ask me to do,” he says. “And this is a character that I have never been able to play. He is so liberated, free and honest. What I like about him is that you should almost fear his smile more than his frown. I think he understands that what he does is bad and harmful, but I think it’s considered necessary. He believes that he is a disruptor and brings chaos.”