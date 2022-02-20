Merchants assure that the rise in food prices in the country amounts to up to 70% in some products

The president of the Dominican Federation of Merchants, Iván de Jesús García, assured that, although the 2021 inflation reported by the Central Bank was 8.5%, the prices of food that the poorest people in the country consume daily increased by 15 %.

De Jesús García estimated that for the middle class the inflation of their food basket ranged between 25% and 30%; and for the upper middle class it reached up to 60% and 70%.

García specified that when the Central Bank reports the result of the Consumer Price Index, it refers to a very broad basket of products, not specifically to the food goods that the population consumes daily.

“The Central Bank reports 8.5%, but when you remove what the poorest consume from the basket, they are not going to feel an inflation of 8.5%, that is not true. For the poorest we are talking about an inflation of 15%, on average, of what they use”, considered the merchant.

Products

He added that there are industrialized products, such as oil, whose prices have increased between 80 and 100%, but with farm products that has not happened.

“When journalists interview people in the streets, people rightly complain, because when they go to buy a gallon of oil that used to cost 350 pesos and now it costs 600 pesos, they don’t have to shout, they have to despair,” Ivan Garcia sentenced.

He cited that other products that have increased considerably are ketchup, mayonnaise, sausages, pica pica, which have doubled their prices.

“So, when the prices of these industrialized products double, that is why we say that people are screaming wherever they want, although the products of the field are stable, but the rice does not cook itself, you have to add oil, seasoning, and the prices of these products practically doubled”, he insisted.

He referred that other products, not food, but of great consumption in homes such as disinfectants, cleaning products, also rose first 30%, then 15%, and in December 15% more.

“So when you start adding up, 30, 20, 15, we’re talking about an increase that’s over 50 percent. The same thing happens with bath soap, where the package of two pastes cost 80 pesos and now it costs 150 pesos, there was an increase of almost 100 percent,” García declared in an interview with Héctor Herrera Cabral on the D’Agenda program that each Sunday it is broadcast by Telesistema channel 11 and TV Quisqueya for the United States.

At the same time, he considered that the measure adopted by the Central Bank to increase its monetary policy rate by 200 points will not be enough to reverse the inflation that the Dominican economy is experiencing because it has a high imported component.

grocery stores

The president of the Dominican Federation of Merchants admitted that there are grocery store owners who apply price increases well above what correspondsand in this sense reported that, together with Proconsumidor, they will start a national awareness campaign for all micro and small colmaderos to explain to them how the percentages that must be calculated when you buy an item are.

Nnew taxes

On the other hand, García criticized that some government agencies and mayors, such as the National District, are trying to apply new taxes and duties in the midst of the inflationary process that the country is experiencing.

The business leader called for restraint because “the situation is not ready to continue draining business with so many tax burdens, and therefore, it must be paralyzed for a while.”

Regarding the claims of the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) to tax the use of the Netflix platform and other digital platforms, the business leader recalled that the tax is paid by the final consumer.

He also protested another tax applied to merchants, which is that of solid waste, for which the majority of the members of the federation he presides over will have to pay between RD$200,000 and RD$300,000 a year.