Merchants reject the inclusion of supermarket chains in government subsidized cards

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Assembly of Organized Retail Traderejects the inclusion of supermarket chains in the office of government subsidized cards.

They also deny that they have agreed or signed with the Social Subsidies Administrator (Addes), any kind of agreement to include these large businesses within the network of establishments that receive these aids.

They condemned that people whom they describe as “unscrupulous” and “fraudulent” subtract the economic aid from the beneficiaries of the program. Along the same lines, they expressed that the weight of the law should fall on them and recover the stolen money.

They petitioned the government to recognize that the “get over yourself” card has problems and that the authorities were not alerted in an “efficient” way about their anomalies.

“The president must clarify for us whether the state is also going to set up unfair competition for us by concentrating all the facilities in large stores and decides to leave small retailers abandoned under the threat of massive bankruptcy,” said one of the merchants present at the table. .

Organized Retail Merchants are made available to create a national supply plan through the colmados or Basic Distribution Units to reduce the price of more than 30 products of the basic family basket of a local and imported nature.