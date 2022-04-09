“Merci Paris”: Jennifer Aniston announced the closure of the filming of Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler

UNITED STATES-. Jennifer Aniston Y Ben Affleck said goodbye to the filming of the second installment of murder mystery, and fans are already eager to see what the duo will be up to this time. On Friday, April 8, the star of Friends shared a sweet video on social networks in which she was with the comedian to tell his followers that they finished filming.

“Merciiii Paris. That’s an ending. #MurderMystery2,” he wrote. Aniston in the description of the video you shared on Instagram. The post included photos and clips from his time in France, including some snaps with Sandler, a stunning clip of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night, a beautiful view of the Seine, and some behind-the-scenes shots on the set of Murder Mystery 2.

For the next installment of the movie Netflix, Sandler Y Aniston returned to their characters Nick and Audrey Spitz, respectively, after the first film of murder mystery will debut on the platform in 2019. In January, the playful duo was photographed on set at Oahu, Hawaii. Along with these will star Adeel Akhtar, John Kani, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith and Kuhoo Verma.

It is not the first time Jennifer Aniston and Adama Sandler work together

murder mystery follows Nick, a New York cop, and his wife Audrey as they vacation in Europe to revitalize their marriage, when a chance encounter leads them to be framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire. In September, they reported that the sequel would be “another international adventure full of intrigue and mischief.” It’s not the first movie Aniston Y Sandler co-star.

In addition to the series of films murder mystery, Aniston Y Sandler starred in the 2011 romantic comedy, just go with it, along with Brooklyn Decker, Nicole Kidman and Nick Swardson. “Jen is so funny and she makes you so happy. When we go to parties with her, we can’t leave the party. At 1 in the morning, I tell my wife, ‘Let’s keep going, huh?’” the comedian said of the iconic actress.