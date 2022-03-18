Merck Health Foundation analyzes the Challenges of Future Medicine: multi-omics, Big Data, Deep Learning, Devices, Artificial Intelligence and robotics

Medicine and the health system have been working for years in collaboration with the most advanced technology, incorporating the latest advances for the diagnosis and treatment of different pathologies, illnesses and ailments, and even for performing operations on patients.

In the last decade, Advances have made it possible to develop and improve treatments so that society can enjoy more quality and quantity of lifealways hand in hand with high technology and massive data analysis.

“At Fundación Merck Salud we understand science and medicine as a basic and essential pillar for the benefit of society. For this reason, we do not stop collaborating in the improvement and promotion of health for the benefit of the patient. We believe that technological advances improve health, patient care, contribute to more sustainable healthcare and ultimately save lives”.

were the words of Ms. Carmen González Madridits executive president, since knowing this reality, from Merck Health Foundation Last Thursday, March 17, they announced some of the practices that are being carried out in present and future medicine, maintaining their commitment to improving patients. They did it by leading the Conference on Challenges in the Medicine of the Future, in which information was shared on the latest advances and trends in multi-omics integration, Big Data, Deep Learning, Devices, Artificial Intelligence and robotics. A full day in which, in addition, the ethical and social aspects that all this implies were analysed, with the help of experts in the field.

Start of the Day

The day was led by Mrs. Sandra Ibarra, president of the Sandra Ibarra Foundation for Solidarity against Cancer, and member of the board of trustees of the Merck Salud Foundation. In the different tables, different real cases were presented in which Artificial Intelligence has helped and will help in medicine. “The large amount of health data available to doctors is very useful for studying patients, diseases and health centers. In addition, they allow the development of predictive medicine and personalized treatments with the benefit that this entails for people”, he specified. Ms. Carmen González Madrid.

And it is that, as explained by the Prof. Jesus Garcia-Foncillas, director of the Department of Oncology and director of Cancer Research at the Health Research Institute of the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital, “the analysis with Artificial Intelligence procedures, as well as cognitive systems of radiological images and genomic studies of patients with cancer, are making it possible to identify patterns that select treatments with a greater probability of clinical efficacy”. And he added that “these procedures not only use the knowledge and evidence accumulated to date, but based on the results they are obtaining, they achieve continuous improvement in their ability to help diagnosis and treatment.”

From Big Data to Deep Learning

At the first table of the act, which offered a vision from Big data to Deep Learning, as well as the challenges of Artificial Intelligence for its use in medicineparticipated Mr. Daniel Jaque Garciavice-rector for Scientific Policy at the Autonomous University of Madrid, the Dr Antonio UrdaVP Hospital Operations in Savana, the Dr Giuseppe FicoAssistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Head of Health Area at Life Supporting Technologies (LifeSTech), at the Polytechnic University of Madrid, and Mr. Juan Carlos Sanchez RosadoHealth Industry Leader (Spain, Portugal Greece, Israel) at IBM.

“Taking into account the current demographic scenario, the scarcity of resources, that we are facing an increasingly digital society, an increasingly demanding user and that technologies have evolved significantly in recent years, a transformation of the current healthcare model towards one that is sustainable under such circumstances. And this will only be possible with the use of digital technologies”, he specified. Mr. Juan Carlos Sanchez Rosado.

Multi-omics integration

After the coffee break, the colloquium on Multi-omics integrationmoderated by Prof. Angel CarracedoProfessor of Legal Medicine at the University of Santiago de Compostela, and member of the board of trustees of Fundación Merck Salud, also counting on the intervention of D. Manuel Grana and the Dr. Carlos ChiesaComputational Intelligence Group, Faculty of Informatics UPV/EHU, the Dr. Jose Luis Rodriguez Peraltoof the Pathological Anatomy Service at the University Hospital October 12 and Mr. Juan Carmona Fernandez, Philips Digital Pathology expert. In this meeting, radiomics, pathological anatomy and genomics were discussed, as well as the integration of the different omics under a vision of Artificial Intelligence.

The Dr. Jose Luis Rodriguez Peralto explained what, from the point of view of the Pathological Anatomy Service, the challenges of the medicine of the future are: the maximum automation of processes, the simple, fast and economic incorporation of massive genomic sequencing to tissues and fluids, the incorporation of digitalization of images to histopathological diagnosis and, finally, the development of early diagnosis of cancer in its different facets.

Artificial Intelligence for early diagnosis

In the third meeting of the day, held after the lunch break and which dealt with the theme devicesparticipated in Prof. Jesus Moreno SierraHead of the Urology Service at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital and Full Professor at the Complutense University, Mr. Raul Torrentfrom Palex Medical, and was moderated by the Dr. Isabel Sanchez Magromember of the Board of Trustees of the Merck Salud Foundation, and medical director at Merck Spain.

Live simulation of the PETRA Medical Robot

During this colloquium, the live simulation of the PETRA medical robotthe world’s first health detection robot, capable of diagnosing the first symptoms of diseases such as prediabetes. D. Alejandro ExpositoDigital and Business Operations Director at Merck Spain, led this simulation showing how PETRA collects and analyzes live data to diagnose a person with diabetes.

PETRA can currently detect three different health conditions: hypothyroidism, alcoholism, or prediabetes. A robot that has been deliberately designed to look and act like a human being, as it has a personality that encourages people to share information about their personal habits and health concerns.

In this way, Ms. Carmen González Madrid stressed that Artificial Intelligence and technology collaborate decisively in advances in the areas of support for biomedical and clinical research, but, although technology offers possible solutions to certain medical and health problems, it is necessary to insist on the need to take into account all possible consequences of its use, “ensuring that the rights and values ​​of our society are respected”.

Challenges of our National Health System, training and patient perspective

At the last table of the day, moderated by Ms. Carmen González Madridand under the name ¿In our reality?, we analyzed the challenges facing the National Health System, as well as the ethical, legal and social implications, from the perspective of the patient, that are glimpsed with the medicine of the future. participated the Dr. Andres Iniguezdirector of the Cardiology Area of ​​the University Hospital Complex of Vigo, president of the Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC) and trustee of the Merck Salud Foundation, the Prof. Amaya Mendikoetxea Pelayorector of the Autonomous University of Madrid and the Dr. Fernando Abellandirector of Health Law Advisors.

“The use of surgical robots in operations has very important advantages for the patient, since recovery is much faster, with a much better postoperative period, with which discharges are also earlier”, indicated the Prof. Moreno Sierra in a speech in which he highlighted the great evolution of surgical robots as advanced tools for operations. “The context of the medicine of the future must be directed as a strategy to preserve and enhance the state of health, and in any case, to the early detection of any anomaly that could trigger a larger process”, outlined the Prof. Garcia-Foncillas.

Merck Health Foundation and its involvement with health

Improving the quality of life of people suffering from diseases or pathologies is the premise on which the Foundation works Merck Health. Since its inception, the foundation has maintained not only its commitment to improving health and well-being of people and patients, but to help both these and health professionals in relation to diagnoses, controls, adhesions and even doctor-patient relationships in diseases and pathologies such as immuno-oncology, multiple sclerosis, rare diseases, endocrinology, fertility, cardiometabolic risk or medicine precision individualized.

To carry out its objective, the Merck Health Foundation carries out activities such as the granting of Merck Research Grants, Training Scholarships for residents or the delivery of solidarity prizes, among others.

The Merck Health Foundation is financed by the leading science and technology company, Merck, and has been chaired for eleven years by Carmen Gonzalez Madrid.