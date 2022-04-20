“Mercury retreats … No travel or contracts”. Paranoia is triggered

Astrology enthusiasts and professional superstitious people are already running for cover. Someone has even changed their long-term plans, thus convinced to dribble the (alleged) bad luck. In fact, little encouraging signals arrive from the sky, or at least interpreted as such. In a few days, the planet Mercury will be retrograde for the fourth time in a year, once more than usual: according to some prophets around the world, an event from negative value, bringer of misfortune. As if, on a planetary level, we didn’t already have enough.

And it does not matter that it is an apparent phenomenon, or rather aoptical illusion detectable when, in the orbit around the Sun, a planet overtakes another because its movement is faster. According to the Wall Street Journal, thousands of people around the world (and in the States in particular) already have postponed trips, weddings, purchases, planned engagements and work arrangements. Better to wait for better times. After all – say the fans of planetary interpretations – when Mercury “goes back” it is good that men are also careful, reflect on their choices and even prepare for some obstacle in everyday life.

The additional retrograde movement will last from 10 May to 2 June and there are already those – especially on the net – dispense unlikely advice to survive the bad period in which Mercury will be (or rather, it would be) “against”. In particular, we will have to pay attention to phenomena related to the malfunction of the technology. So, according to the haruspices 2.0: if the smartphone or the computer give problems, there will be a hand of Mercury. And even if the TV is badly tuned (but in that case, trust me, listen to the antenna which is better).

Since Mercury was the messenger of the gods, the cupboard is that its “retreat” can also affect communications, even between individuals. It will therefore be easier to run into misunderstandings or arguments, rather than gaffes and typos in exchanges via message. According to the Wall Street Journal, the superstition would have taken hold on many more people than is believed, to the point that in America there would have been hundreds of cancellations on travel from May to June. Indeed, among the alleged effects of the phenomenon in question there would also be delays and inefficiencies in transport. If you miss your train and plane, you will know who to blame.

For scientists, it should be noted, the phenomenon does not exist as it is only an optical illusion perceived by terrestrial observers. Among presumed and feared misfortunes, however, only the one attributed to heaven was missing. Because the whole world is a country and, as the great Eduardo De Filippo put it, “being superstitious is ignorant; but not being one is bad for you”.