Meredith and Derek? Grey’s Anatomy actors had a reunion

Two loved and remembered actors from the extensive series Grey’s Anatomy They met again in a play. Both characters left in season 17 of the production.

Grey’s Anatomy It is one of the longest running series in television history. This started in 2005 and to this day new chapters are still being broadcast.

Only 3 of the main actors are still on stage. Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr. Y Chandra Wilsonwho play doctors Meredith Grey, Richard Webber and Miranda Bailey respectively, are the only ones left.

Recall that the main plot of this production revolves around Dr. Meredith Grey. Who began as an internal doctor, until becoming chief of surgery.

Some of the actors who have left the series are Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepard), Sandra Oh (Cristina Yang), Jessie Williams (Jackson Avery), SarahDrew (April Kepner), among others.

Which Grey’s Anatomy Actors Did They See Again?

The last two actors mentioned met again in a play starring the interpreter of the doctor jackson avery.

It should be noted that a couple of days ago, Jessie Williams He was involved in a controversy after the leak of a photo of him where he appears naked.

The background of the reunion was delivered by Sarah Drew. I got to see this guy shine in his Broadway debut!Tony nominee, last night on my way home from Canada!” the actress wrote.

In the same publication, the interpreter of April Kepner showed her emotion. «What a show! What a performance! I laughed and cried. It was moving, hilarious and heartbreaking. It was all things,” Drew confessed.

Finally, Jesse Williams thanked him. «Love you! And thank you for not spoiling the show with your tears of joy!said Dr. Jackson Avery.

Recall that both characters played by Sarah and Jesse were a couple in the series and had a daughter.

