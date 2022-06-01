Meredith, Birgitte and Alicia, by Pere Solà Gimferrer

Children are a complicated reality in fiction when it is not a family drama or a sitcom. Scriptwriters are interested in writing about professionals who are also fathers and mothers to reflect everyday life, but children are usually a nuisance. You just have to see the case of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in Grey’s Anatomy . The three children appear but they are interchangeable and little emphasis is placed on what it means to lose one’s day to day in order to operate in the operating room. Or, if this personal dilemma is mentioned, it’s done without depth because creator Shonda Rhimes has always been more interested in talking about how one person can have it all: a torrid love life, medical awards, and being a spectacular mother, although in the last season works thousands of kilometers from the children who, let us remember, lost their father.

Surely more than one feels anxiety seeing Meredith’s family model because in life one is aware that the days only have 24 hours, that continued absences have consequences, that work steals hours from you to build relationships within the home and that not all job opportunities are compatible with the family project. Only a liar can think that you can have everything and in the maximum power because, when you look at reality in detail, you can realize the small sacrifices that you forget to get ahead. And that’s why it’s so exciting to meet Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen) again in Borgen, which returns to Netflix on Thursday with a fourth season after nine years. She is now foreign minister and faces the Russian threat when Greenland finds oil.

Birgitte is one of the great characters of this century for the same reasons Alicia Florrick is of The good wife : because these series not only weave stories of power, ambition and moral renunciation, as if we were reduced to the professional self, but they also develop family relationships. The children are not there in an anecdotal or symbolic way, but rather they are a constant in evolution, both as individuals and in the dynamics with the parents. And when Birgitte says she’s glad she doesn’t have to apologize for working 19-hour days since she’s divorced and the kids are older, it’s hard not to see the resignation behind the smile, especially when she realizes that the ex-husband, who does who was at home, is the one who enjoys the complicity of the adults she gave birth to.