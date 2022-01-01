Meret, New Year’s photos trigger the controversy: the goalkeeper’s reply

At the moment there are three: Osimhen, Lozano and Elmas while Fabian Ruiz and Insigne are “negativized” but the shadow of Covid continues to scare Naples and in general world football. Between holiday trips and the growing growth of infections, there is always fear that the number of sick people will grow and this is where a small case of New Year’s which involved the blue goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Meret in the photos of the holidays appears without a mask

On his Instagram profile, in fact, the blue goalkeeper has published some shots of the moments of Christmas and New Year’s Eve, in which none of those present wears a mask. Some fans, worried by the growing cases Covid who are hitting Napoli and beyond, they commented in a violent way.

The most “sweet” reactions were these: “Please, you are not going to return negative to training?!?! ” or also: “I don’t want to lecture anyone but I don’t see any of you wearing a mask !!! You get the same salary at the end of the month !!! “.

Meret responds to the accusations of the fans

The Napoli goalkeeper, tired of the many insults and criticisms, wanted to reply with a message: “For all the comments on the mask, of course I took it off just to take pictures while staying at a distance from everyone. I know very well, like all of you, the situation we are in and therefore I know the behaviors I have to follow “

Most of the fans console Meret

The outburst did not go unnoticed and many hastened to console the goalkeeper: “Alex who loves and appreciates you like me knows that you are a true Friulian, that is to say a shy and decent person and you do not need advice to defend yourself from civic, rather Alex I wish you to become holder when you first deserve it because you are very strong “.

The web is unleashed: “in Naples we adore you and you, frankly, it takes very little to convey seriousness and professionalism, enjoy the holidays that we need to win, those who comment on the life of others do not know what to do with their own “

There are those who write: “He was a 23-year-old boy before he became a Napoli goalkeeper…. Come on Alex… your time will come soon…. and I hope you can renew with Naples… .Force Napoli “and finally:” Alex forget them, they are frustrated and their comments are due to the lack of sympathy (unjustified) towards you. They are now a flock and this is the trend. Happy New Year and, I tell you from your admirer, run away from Naples if you can’t be the future owner. And find yourself “

