Meridiem Games becomes official sponsor of Real Zaragoza

Meridiem Gamesthe Madrid-based company and the Royal Saragossa have announced a sponsorship agreement that will keep both parties linked during this season and 2022/2023. Carlos Arrianz, Commercial and Marketing Director of the club, has made the following statements in this regard: “This new agreement links us to an organization with experience, talent and know-how in the digital entertainment industry; We will work together to pool assets and establish synergy.”

As part of the sponsorship agreement, the launches of Meridiem’s ​​next video games will be promoted through the digital channels of the Aragonese club, of which the company’s CEO, coincidentally, Sergio Palacianhas turned out to be a faithful follower.

Video games and football, unlimited society

Both football and video games are two of the most widespread forms of leisure in the world. For this reason, it is not surprising that there are not a few times that we have seen them shake hands in numerous advertising agreements. Xbox and the French Football Federation, PlayStation and the UEFA Champions League and a classic: the soccer jerseys that have borne the logo of video game consoles and companies, such as the legendary Sevilla FC shirt worn by Maradona with the Super Nintendo logo, among others. In the following link you can enjoy a report that we published last year, in which we review many of them with data, images and curiosities.

Mediriem Games, one of the most active publishers

The Madrid video game distribution and production company has more than 670 titles distributed worldwide, a truly spectacular figure. During the last few months we have seen her offer us works such as Effie, Yuoni, Call of the Sea and Song of Horror, among others. In the coming months we will see it bring us physical editions of games like Mortal Shell, MADiSON and the acclaimed Sifu.

Sources: Real Zaragoza | Meridiem Games