Meritao after playing the Concachampions Cup: Concacaf is for P

The time to make history Cougars has arrived. The feline group will jump onto the field of Lumen Field Stadium versus Seattle in the Final with the aim of get the Concacaf Champions League tournament for club windows and put aside the supposed cursess auriazules.

Higor Meritao became famous in the first leg because when he went out onto the field in the Olympic Stadium touched the cup in dispute. Many consider that this should not be done out of superstition, but the midfielder, who became a Christian, assured that superstitions should not be taken into account and on the contrary, touching the trophy he felt that it was for Cougars.

“I don’t believe (in superstition) because, as we were talking about, I believe in Jesus and the word of God speaks that he took upon himself every curse and every superstition. I played it because I think it’s ours, I played and talked to God. If you looked I was praying inside the court and then I touch it and start praying againbecause I think that God is before everything. EITHERI hope soLet’s get Champion to break every curse“, he explained in an exclusive interview with halftime.

The Brazilians are just the ones who have shown that touching it is not a reason to think these cabals. As an example, it is enough to remember that Gabigolthe striker of flamingo, touched the Copa Libertadores in the 2019 Final and Champion came out. Even Merit mentioned the case of a player in the Second Division in Brazil who also did the same and took the tournament.

“I have been a Christian for about five years, now I am going to be six years old. I believe in Jesus who is the son of God, who always gives me a lot of strength to fight, to fight for great things. When I arrived I had a difficult moment of adaptation and I always believed that God is good and he always does good things. I know that God is very good, regardless of whether we are Champion or notnothing is going to change in my faith,” the midfielder explained.

Pumas are always considered defeated

One of the topics that Merit questions is why Pumas are usually considered defeated before their time if it constantly shows that it is a seasoned team, capable of getting the best results and as an example is the reclassification of this 2022 against Chivas.

“Many would give us as dead, that we were not going to qualify for the Repechage, but I am happy and with a lot of confidence and I think it’s going to be a very good game”, he said.

“Many people say that Pumas is dead, that there is no budget. This is football and this is how we continue to demonstrate on the field, we are here to qualify, to fight. I don’t know if this happened to Pumas before, but thank God we have achieved many things“.

Pumas for their first international Cup in 32 years

After more than a decade without winning titles, the Cougars of the generation of Andres Lillini are facing a new opportunity to write history on the pages of the MX League and of the institution. The felines won the League Final in the Clausura 2011. However, in Concacaf tournaments, they haven’t won anything since 1989.

Cougars has played four Concacaf Finals and has won three in 1980, 1982 Y 1989-90. While they lost the 2005 Final against Saprissa on a visit and in CU they could not come back to win the tournament.

“Lhe lesson we learned (from the first leg against Seattle) is that we have to be focused all the timeIt’s like today’s game between Liverpool and Villarreal and we saw that in 10 minutes, Liverpool scored two goals,” he said. Meritwho will seek to write his name in the golden pages of a club that goes against all curses.