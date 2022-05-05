Meritao apologized to the people of Pumas

Edgar Malagon Medel

Seattle, United States





After the defeat in the Final of the Concacaf Champions League Few were the players of Cougars who offered a few words about the party and what this setback represented in the history of the institution. One of them was Higor Meritaowho apologized to feline fans.

“I want to thank them who came here and supported us, to be with us. All the places I was with Cougars they supported us. Ask for forgiveness because we had the expectation of this tournament and Pumas has not been champion for a while but we have to keep working and achieve things with the Pumas shirt because it’s not all over“said the Brazilian midfielder.

For Merittonight will be difficult for the group, as they lost 3-0 to the Seattle Sounders and now they must focus on Liga MX to try to beat the Chivas in the reclassification of Closure 2022.

“We are in a sad moment but we have to keep working, tonight it’s going to be a very difficult night for usbut we have to keep working, show our faces because we have an important game on Sunday, a very difficult game”

“There are some things to learn, but I am very frustrated, very sad, with this result. We played against a very difficult teama very good team,” he said.

the brazilian I was sure they were going to be champions and although it was not achieved, it was considered that not everything is lost for the university team.

“I’m sad, I’m frustrated, I thought we were going to be champions here, we must raise our heads and all is not lost. It was a very difficult moment, we all thought that we were going to be champions, we had the expectation of this, so we are all very sad, but tomorrow we have to change the chip, “he said.