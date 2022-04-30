Meritao de Pumas touched the trophy before the Final and the curse came

Midtime Editorial

If you are a fan of Cougars and you are looking for “culprits” after the First Leg Final of the Concachampions you could turn to see the central referee, the VAR… Or Higor Meritao for touching the Concacaf trophy before the match! And it is that one of the top soccer cabals was broken by the Brazilian midfielder, who “mufó” to the auriazules.

In the ceremony before the Final of Ida in the University Olympicone by one the soccer players jumped onto the field and 21 of them respected the ritual of not touching the Cup, but Meritao “played live” and put his right hand on the prize which is in dispute between UNAM and Seattle.

The university students had a comfortable 2-0 lead that they let go in the last 15 minutes with two penalties for the Sounders. In the first of those, Meritao was the protagonist because he received a push from behind disputing an aerial ball that involved a sanctionable infraction that invalidated the penalty later given to those of the MLS.

Although there seemed to be enough evidence, the hissing Iván Barton overlooked that detail and confirmed the sanction against Pumas that, at that time, meant the discount for the Americans. Part of the curse for touching the Cup?

Meritao complained about the referee: “Always to Pumas”

accusing that in Liga MX and Concachampions there seems to be a “tendency” to make mistakes against Pumasthe Amazonian claimed in the mixed zone after the draw with Seattle that suffered an obvious foul in what led to the first penalty for the visitors.

“I am very upset with some things that happen with the Pumas and it is not from today. Because I think it was a foul on me in the first penalty, so we have to forget this and work the game to win there. Professor Lillini is going to plan to come out victorious”, he expressed after the game.

“It’s not today, in the local tournament many things have happened with us, then we have to see what the directive is going to do. The first penalty changed the game. I’m leaving here very upset today.”