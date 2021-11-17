Merkel: “A dramatic situation in Germany”. Record of 52 thousand infections and 294 deaths: “A frightening number”. The squeeze for the unvaccinated

“The situation in Germany And dramatic“. The chancellor Angela Merkel comes back to speak, in the moment in which the fourth wave of Covid has escaped the control of its country: the numbers communicated this morning from Robert Koch Institut: beyond 52 thousand infections in one day, never so many since the start of the pandemic. But others too 294 dead, “A frightening number”, comments Merkel, stressing that the number of patients in the intensive therapies rises quickly. Faced with this situation, more and more Länder have now decided to exclude the unvaccinated from restaurants, bars, clubs and cultural events. The so-called 2G model (the green pass limited to vaccinated and recovered, excluding tampons) is spreading like wildfire. But Germany also needs a government: the final agreement between Spd, greens And Liberate them is expected next week. For the virus it is “completely indifferent” whether the country has a regent government or in the fullness of its functions, Merkel always said.

The weekly index of infections per 100 thousand inhabitants is 319.5 cases. The hospitalization rate is 4.86 patients hospitalized out of 100 thousand inhabitants. Besides Berlin, who introduced it on Monday, and at Saxony, who led the way and on Tuesday announced that he wanted to stiffen further measures, the squeeze on no vax also came into effect in Bavaria, snap in today Baden-Wuerttemberg, Saturday ad Hamburg, and was also announced in North Rhine-Westphalia for next week. The situation remains particularly serious in Saxony, in Thuringia and Bavaria, where regional administrators have repeatedly warned that the sanitary system it’s almost on the edge. Saxony has therefore decided to extend 2G also to retail stores, excluding only supermarkets and drugstores.

Meanwhile, the debate on vaccines continues: currently it has full coverage on 67.6% of the population, while the 70.1% had the first dose. Four million people have submitted to the recall. According to a survey by the institute Forsa the majority of Germans would be in favor of make mandatory the Covid vaccine in a generalized way. The Social Democrats, on the other hand, have indicated that they are in favor of taxation for some categories, as in the case of healthcare personnel of nursing homes, and of the employees of kindergartens.

The virus is currently undermining many certainties of the Germans and the agreement for the new government cannot wait: it is therefore no wonder that Spd, greens And Liberate them – the so-called ‘traffic light’ – have announced that next week the coalition contract will be ready. A roadmap, which should make it possible to achieve the objective of electing Olaf Scholz Registrar from December 6, archiving the Merkel era and opening up the future of Germany. And it is clear that the management of the transition between the Grosse Koalition out and the new executive is slowing down reaction times in a country where decisions on the pandemic have already resulted always complex for the federal structure.