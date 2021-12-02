Merkel closes her mandate, chooses Nina Hagen’s song to greet the military

MARKUS SCHREIBER via Getty Images German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a bouquet of flowers she was given prior to the cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on November 24, 2021. – Merkel was given flowers as this was probably her last cabinet session as German Chancellor as negotiations are going on to form a new government after elections were held in September. (Photo by Markus Schreiber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARKUS SCHREIBER / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive military honors tonight for the conclusion of her term in Berlin. The Handelsblatt newspaper writes that the ceremony will take place in the courtyard of the German Ministry of Defense.

The Guard Battalion of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) will parade by torchlight in front of the outgoing Chancellor, preceded by the military band that will play marches and some musical pieces chosen by Merkel herself. In particular, it is about the Christian hymn “Grosser Gott, wir loben dich“(” Great God, we praise you “) composed by Ignaz Franz, of the melodic song by Hildegard Knef”Fuer mich soll’s rote Rosen regnen “ (“Red roses will rain for me”) and “Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen“(” You forgot the color film “), a piece by Nina Hagen from 1974, which had great success in East Germany, where then lived a young Angela in her twenties.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be the guest of honor. Merkel will deliver a speech. The ceremony of the “Grosse Zapfenstreich” is the greatest honor that the armed forces bestow on a civilian, whose origins date back to the 16th century. Today she is chosen to greet the presidents of the Republic, the chancellors and the defense ministers at the end of their mandate. It always takes place after sunset, with a torchlight parade and various musical pieces, including the national anthem.