Merkel greets the Germans on the notes of a punk song. The choice leaves everyone stunned

Angela Merkel included a hit by the German punk singer Nina Hagen among the three songs that, during a military ceremony, will greet the chancellor who will say goodbye to politics. The choice of the German statesman surprised citizens and journalists, who discovered a hidden side of Merkel, famous for her sobriety in her manner and simplicity in her tastes. The 1974 punk song is called Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen (You have forgotten the color film). It is about a girl angry with her boyfriend who, during a trip, limited himself to making a black and white film. According to the singer, the film in shades of gray does not do justice to the beauty of the landscapes seen on vacation. Hence his rancor shouted in the verses of the piece.

In the seventies the song was interpreted by many as a criticism of the ‘greyness’ of the Soviet state. East Germany was then a socialist republic and color films were indeed a rarity. The piece became a hit on the East German pop charts before that Nina Hagen emigrated to the other side of the Iron Curtain, where he came into contact with London’s subcultures and became West Germany’s most famous punk artist in the 1980s.

Merkel, who grew up in East Germany, may have chosen the punk song simply because it reminds her of her youth. However, the most careful observers have advanced the hypothesis that the outgoing chancellor may have interpreted Hagen’s song in a more modern key: a song of frustration against men who do not do their jobs well. In short, a farewell to his male colleagues, perhaps to those of his party who squandered the electoral capital bequeathed by Merkel to lose the elections against the Social Democrats who, together with the Greens and liberals, are about to take the reins of the government. of Berlin.

In the ritual ceremony, which will take place in the courtyard of the Ministry of Defense, three songs selected by the chancellor will be played. In addition to the punk song, Merkel chose GroBer Gott, wir loben Dich (Holy God, we praise your name), an eighteenth-century popular Christian anthem, and Hildegard Knef’s Fur mich soll, Rosen regnen (It should rain red roses for me) , a melancholy song about adolescent ambition and youthful arrogance. The religious song is easily explained by Merkel’s biographers: a clear reference to her religious upbringing, her Protestant pastor father and her political identity represented by her party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). The lyrics of the last song, on the other hand, suggest a strong affinity with the political successes of the German leader: “I cannot adapt, I cannot be satisfied, I always want to win”.