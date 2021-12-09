Merkel – Scholz: Angela will not be the longest-running chancellor for ten days

from Claudio Del Frate

Tomorrow the Bundestag votes to trust Scholz, Helmut Kohl, who will remain at the helm of the country for 5870 consecutive days, maintains the record. All the social democratic leaders of German history are clearly detached

Tomorrow, December 8, it closes definitively the era of Angela Merkel: the new chancellor, the Social Democrat, will take office in Berlin Olaf Scholz, who will lead an unprecedented traffic light coalition with the liberals and the Greens. in fact it is foreseen that the Bundestag vote your confidence in the new government. Germany therefore turns the page but at the same time Angela Merkel will miss a historic record: for just ten days she will not become the longest-running chancellor in German history. For a very narrow margin the primacy will remain the prerogative of Helmut Kohl, who was Merkel’s predecessor and political mentor.

Angela Merkel had assumed the leadership of the federal government on November 22, 2005 therefore he held the rudder continuously for 5860 days at the helm of 4 executives. passed through the crisis of the euro, that of migrants, the difficult relationship with Putin and that with Trump. Among the many merits for which it will be remembered, however, there is not that of duration. On balance, Helmut Kohl he kept the chancellery for 5870 days consecutive, from 1 October 1982 to 27 October 1998. No less fundamental is the historical phase managed by Kohl: collapse of the Berlin wall, reunification with the East, birth of the single currency. The two sacred monsters of the CDU precede another father of the German homeland, Konrad Adenauer, always a Christian Democrat (for him 5144 days of government), architect of the rebirth of Germany after the tragedy of Nazism. The historical leaders of the Social Democratic SPD are clearly separated for the duration of their mandate Helmut Schmidt, Gerhard Schroeder and Willy Brandt.

Altogether Angela Merkel confronted during his tenure with four US presidents (Bush junior, Obama, Trump, Biden), five British prime ministers (Blair, Brown, Cameron, May and Johnson) three popes (Wojtyla, Ratzinger and Bergoglio) and ben eight Italian prime ministers (Prodi, Berlusconi, Monti, Letta, Renzi Gentiloni, Conte and Draghi). The era of Angela Merkel lasted longer than other historical figures who have marked German history, for example that of Otto von Bismarck.