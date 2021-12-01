“Merkel wanted to hurt us” – Corriere.it

from Paolo Valentino

The former prime minister vying for the center-left presidency: Merkel wanted to hurt us. On Scholz: the economy has changed, we must give dignity or respect to everyone

Lon the left, it must restore to the people the sense of being respected and listened to.

Georgios Papandreou returns to the Greek political agor. The last socialist prime minister competing in Sunday’s primary for the presidency of the Movement for Change, the center-left party, which also includes the former Pasok. Papandreou, 69, was forced to resign in 2012, in the wake of the financial crisis, when his idea of ​​a referendum on austerity measures was rejected by European leaders and his internal opponents.

After all these years, what motivates you and why do you think you can make a difference?

The financial crisis was a painful time for Greece, the Greeks and for me too. I had to make very difficult decisions. But now people understand that they were right and all governments that came after followed the same path. The Greeks also understood that the failure was not the fault of the Pasok, but of the previous right-wing government. There was also a responsibility of the EU, for the way the crisis was dealt with in the beginning, when Greece was accused of being the black sheep and was not helped to make changes. Then Mario Draghi came and calmed down the markets. Of course, we also had our responsibilities, but I am proud to say that the reforms made under my government, against corruption and for transparency, were right. Back then I was talking about green investments and people looked at me weird. I think I can bring together the party and the progressive forces that are dispersed today.

You return to the field in a moment of rebirth of the left in Europe: Norway, Sweden, Italy and not least Germany. a new dynamic? What are the driving ideas?

We need to make our core values ​​relevant to today’s world. The economy is much more diversified than in the past, but we must give dignity, or respect as Olaf Scholz says, to everyone. There is a lot of insecurity. There is the global phenomenon of precarious workers, tens of millions of people who work with starvation wages and no security that even the next day they will have that job. It is necessary to guarantee them basic income, health care, education, rents at reasonable prices: every human being has the right to be treated with dignity and respect. And it is also necessary to reassure people in the face of major crises such as pandemics, climate change, migration.

Speaking of migrants, what should be the agenda of a modern left?

Listening to people’s voices, of those who have the perception that they are not. Having a voice is a crucial element of democracies. The left must return to the idea of ​​the isegoria, equality in the right to speak which is one of the democratic principles in ancient Greece. More participation and less concentration of power is needed, which undermines democracy. Today few players – big platforms, the financial and pharmaceutical industries and others – dominate the field. The fine imposed by the Antitrust Authority in Italy for the commercial use of important personal data. When the people understand that they have no influence, fears arise and the guilty are sought. The populist forces feed on this. We need to give people back the sense of their dignity. On immigration it is necessary to follow two principles: first, to build a culture of solidarity towards those fleeing wars, famines, dictatorships as they are not invaders but people who admire our values ​​and try to integrate them. Second, keep the numbers in check. It is not an easy issue, but the need for integration must be reconciled with the citizens’ sense of security, so that they do not feel forgotten.

Should Europe finance border barriers, as Poland, Hungary and even Greece demand?

We must regulate migratory movements, remaining clear on humanitarian values ​​and duties. I don’t think the barriers would work in the end. But we must also help the countries of origin to become more stable, prosperous and democratic. The West bears a lot of responsibility for what happened in Afghanistan, Syria and Libya. The difference between us and the right is that we believe in global cooperation to solve these problems. And we should also change the migration narrative. I was a refugee, as were Bruno Kreisky, Willy Brandt, my father Andreas, who later became leaders in their countries. Once, at a rally in Sweden, Olof Palme introduced me by saying, this Georgios Papandreou, a refugee and we must see him as the architect of a new company in his country.

A growing irrationality emerges in our societies: no vax, conspiracy theorists. How should the left deal with the problem?

Wandering or treating these people with disdain doesn’t work, it only reinforces their beliefs. We must look at the deeper causes, which bring us back to the issues already discussed. I would like a more just, attentive, inclusive society. In a vaccination campaign we should sit down with doctors, local communities and listen, making these people part of the solution and not part of the problem. We need to help them become new citizens.

She returns to the field just as her nemesis, Angela Merkel, leaves the scene after 16 years. Do you experience this coincidence as a revenge?

She wasn’t my nemesis, she was my interlocutor. At the time of the financial crisis Merkel did not see that it could be closed in a dignified way for Greece and the Greeks. One thing that still hurts today that the Greeks were pointed out as slackers, corrupt, dishonest. Merkel returned to Greece recently and admitted it was too hard then. I remember his obsession that austerity measures should hurt. Maybe someday we’ll talk about it in a relaxed way. Lost I am convinced that she really thought it was in our best interest, that we would learn. Personally pleasant Merkel. But he didn’t realize we were striving for real change. It wasn’t just the economy, our institutions were weak, open to cheating, corruption, patronage, hidden deals. I had started to change, but I needed time. I hoped that the EU and Germany would concede it, but it didn’t and we know the consequences. Indeed, Merkel used the markets to put pressure on us. Over time it has undergone a great evolution, realizing the need for solidarity and understanding among Europeans, whether they are migrants or Donald Trump. changed for the better.

How will it be remembered in Greece?

There will always be ambivalent feelings. People will remember that they were unjustly punished. But it held Europe together and in the end, with the Next generation Eu, it took a big step towards financial solidarity.