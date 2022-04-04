Merkel Zelensky wand, 90 doses of vaccine and Orban: so, today …

– I can’t stand hypocrisy anymore. On Orban’s victory in Hungary the Courier service he writes that the credit also goes to the fact that his party “Fidesz” has “spent ten times more on propaganda than the opposition”. Propaganda. Sorry, but why do we call it “electoral campaign” and if we dislike a leader it becomes “propaganda”?

– the other reason he would have favored Viktor Orban it is having “designed constituencies that favor it”. Why, sorry, what has been happening in Italy since the dawn of the centuries? Are we not the country where the electoral laws are rewritten every 5 years to allow the outgoing government to win or lose with less waste?

– the history of the escaped prisoner in a small town in the province of Como, hidden – it seems – by his fellow villagers, it’s crazy. The “cops” hunt him down and the whole valley hides him from the police, providing him with accommodation, linen and food. It’s a crime, and he may be a first-rate bandit, but the story has a romantic edge

– Angela Merkel breaks the silence and responds piqued to the provocations of Zelensky, who accused her of being the cause of Ukraine’s failure to join NATO in 2008 and therefore of the Russian massacre in Bucha. She the former chancellor “she is convinced that she made the right decision in 2008 when she blocked Ukraine’s accession to NATO”. If she has come out of months of confidentiality, she means that Ms. Angela will be enraged by the attack of the Ukrainian president.

– perfect synthesis, in one sentence, by Domenico Quirico on Press: “The Americans think of victory, the Europeans of the peace that will follow.” The reason? There are thousands of miles between Washington and Kiev. Far less from Brussels. And it is we who risk experiencing the fatal wrath of a defeated Putin

– the Pope to the Courier service: “My visit to Kiev? I’m willing to do everything “. Bergoglio to the Press: “Going to Kiev? I don’t know if it’s worth it “. In other newspapers the same swing of interpretations. But then, does it go or not?

– on the fourth dose, there are those who write that “the indications ofAgency of the drug they will not be able to contradict what the states are already doing ”. How, sorry? So if another round of vaccine is good, and to what extent, is it science or a grim balance between political interests and medical data deciding?

– arrives there variant Xe of Covid. Chettepossino

– on the Bucha massacre now let’s not get involved in conspiracy, eh. Let’s limit ourselves to the stories of the envoys. To the photos of the reporters. To the testimony of the survivors. That those are really dead. And you’re not joking. But it made me think to read the Pentagon paper that, while Biden asked for a trial for Biden, he said he was unable to “independently confirm” responsibility for what happened. It neither confirms nor denies: why?

– “I recently saw one of my favorite Italian films, ‘Amici My’. And we enjoyed seeing that today that film would last 3 minutes. Most of the scenes in Monicelli’s film, starting with the slapping on the passengers of the train, would not pass the scrutiny of the politically correct “. Open cheers for Carlo Conti

– the world is full of madmen. A 60-year-old from Magdeburg had 90, say ninety, doses of the anti-Covid vaccine injected in order to sell green passes to no vaxes. One thing is certain: the dose booster if he did it. Instead of the green pass could sell antibodies

– you know who he is, or was, “the most dangerous man in the world” for Joe Biden? Putin? The head of Isis? Xi Jinping? No, Rupert Murdoch, the TV tycoon. There is, but he makes us think: if they had said such a thing from the head of the New York Times it would have come to a head

– the European front on sanctions is broken a little. For days there have been those who have been asking to take a step further, but both Austria and Germany are holding back. They cannot do without Putin’s gas and we can see from today’s reactions to the hypothesis of turning off the taps from Russia. Ps: not that we are better off. We are sure we are aware that if we send to the devil Gazpromthen we have to pay a little more for everything?

– 10 minutes of ola per Zbigniew Boniek, who on modern football says: “Players wearing 90 kilos of muscle just have to be touched and fall like plums”. The football revolution? A little less absurd whistles and that’s enough with the players rolling on the pitch not even they had been shot down by a surface-to-air missile

– crazy story from Mediterranean NGO. An Italian-Ukrainian was stopped at the border with Poland while trying to return to Italy. The reason? As a Ukrainian, he must stay in his country of origin and fight. Martial law signed by Zelensky provides for it. Either he stays or is arrested for desertion