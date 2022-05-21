Merle Uribe assured that Vicente Fernández paid 4 million dollars to Patricia Rivera to keep her away

Merle Uribe uncovered the large amount that Vicente Fernández paid Patricia Rivera to keep her away (Photos: Twitter/@cinede-oromx/@vicente.el_rey)

In the middle of the premiere of the second season of The last kingunauthorized biographical series of Vicente Fernandez, Merle Uribe assured that Chente you revealed how much money he gave her a Patricia Riveraone of his alleged lovers, to disappear from his life.

On May 16, the second part of the controversial series that portrays the life of Vicente Fernández was released, which is based on the book by Olga Wornat, The Last King, unauthorized biographywhich is why Merle Uribe shared in an interview with First hand some of the secrets Chente He would have confessed to her when they had a relationship and that they were never revealed.

In the first episodes of the second season of the bioseries, the name of Patricia Rivera stood out, an actress who would have held a Romance with the Charro from Huentitan and that even would have had a son with him, Rodrigo Fernández.

Since the “Charro de Huentitán” died, Merle has been in charge of denying rumors about the life of her ex-lover, such as the relationship she had with Rivera (Photo: EFE/ Francisco Guasco)



Before this relationship, Vicente would have had another with Merle, who assured that the interpreter of By your damn love I trusted him with many things, among them the fact that he paid a large amount to his lover and his so-called son to be left alone.

“(Gave him) 4 million dollars. Yes (Vicente told me), because we continue to have a relationship, even by phone and everything.”

Uribe assured that, after his supposed son sued him, the singer was very upset since he was affecting the rest of his family, so his resounding decision was to completely remove them from him.

Both starred in some movies (Photo: Twitter/@CarLon_2020)

“Vicente was very emotional, first, because a son had skewered him and, second, the boy at 18 years old went and sued himto Vicente, almost they were repossessing the ranch. So that is not done. That was when Vicente said: ‘Don’t mess with my family again, take these four million dollars,’ and it’s over there”, revealed the actress.

About the DNA tests that at the time they would have verified that Rodrigo was not the singer’s son, Merle was honest and said that she never knew about these studies, because Fernández did not speak to her about it, nor about any letter they had signed to agree on something.

On the other hand, the actress also mentioned that she it will not appear in the series of Televisa on Chentedoes not know the reasons why, but Juan Osorio would have told him that his name would not be part of the productionbut other charro lovers, yes.

Merle Uribe revealed her affair with Vicente Fernández in 2008, almost 30 years after it happened (Photo: File)

It was when the artists met working on the film mexican mischief 2 that the flirtation began at the end of the 70s. This relationship, which began when Cuquita Abarca and the singer were already married, lasted around seven yearswhere they were not always frequented.

Uribe, after the death of the interpreter of Law of the hill, uncovered much of the details of his affair, which is why he was highly criticized; However, she did not stop, because she considers that it is not only about Vicente’s life, but about both of them, and she has the right to share her experiences.

“In these moments of criticism, it is time to say that I will continue publishing my lifebecause it is mine, my photos, my trajectory of more than 40 years, it is very easy, whoever does not like it should not follow me and yes, Vicente Fernández was part of my life, I do not have to hide it, since he confirmed before all the media”, he wrote on his social networks.

