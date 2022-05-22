Merle Uribe assures that Vicente Fernández paid Patricia Rivera to keep her away

On May 16, the premiere of the second season of Vicente Fernández’s unauthorized series ‘El Último Rey‘, produced by TelevisaUnivisión and in the first chapters the name of Patricia Riveraan actress who would have kept a Romance with the singer and would have borne a son.

Faced with such facts, Merle Uribean actress who worked with Vicente and who would also have had a relationship with him, spoke on the program ‘De Primera Mano’, that the famous would have paid a millionaire amount to Rivera and his so-called son to keep them away from him and his family.

“(Gave) 4 million dollars. Yes (Vicente told me), because we continue to have a relationship even by phone and everything”, He commented, in addition to adding that the charro was very upset with Rodrigo Fernández, who sued him, which caused him serious problems with his family.

“Vicente was very emotional, firstbecause a son had skewered him and, second, the boy at 18 years old went and sued him, to Vicente, they were almost repossessing the ranch. So that is not done. That was when Vicente said: ‘Don’t mess with my family again, take these four million dollars’, and that’s it.” the also singer talked.

When they touched on the subject of DNA resultsin which it was found that Rodrigo was not related to the singerMerle said she did not know this information, because Vicente did not tell her about it.

Besides, Uribe spoke about his name not appearing in the bioserieseven though on various occasions he made comments towards John Osorio so that he would approach her and she would gladly tell him details of the romance with the famous man, however, they did not reach any agreement for his participation.