Merlina: Jenna Ortega wants more leads written by women

Jenna Ortega is one of the most promising actresses of her generation. Thanks to titles like X – 98% and Scream – 78%, the performer has carved out an interesting space for herself as a scream queen in the horror genre, but she certainly has the skills to dominate other territories and is a figure we’ll be seeing a lot of in the years to come. Wednesday will help make her name more popular, plus it could be a title that will keep her working for a few more years. Her trajectory is more and more interesting, but for her it is still difficult to find interesting protagonists that are written by women.

Although since its inception Hollywood has shown strong and determined women on screen, behind the scenes this has been very different. Yes, certain personalities achieved a very important status and reputation that opened the doors to future actresses and creators, but unfortunately misogyny is still very present. The scandal of Harvey Weinsteinas well as the Time’s Up and MeToo movements, served to make some changes and give a voice to more figures within the industry, and although the path is not free of obstacles, actresses, directors, producers and screenwriters feel increasingly safe to raise your voice and talk about those things that still need improvement.

It should be noted that things are even more complicated in certain genres. Due to misogynist backgrounds, it is considered that creative women are more interested in melodramas, light comedies or romantic films, which made certain names within horror take on more importance, as if they were unique and genuinely strange cases. Long time, Jason Blum, creator of Blumhouse, made a very insane comment about women not being interested in horror and that caused many to come out and say that the real problem is that they don’t get a chance. Similarly, the superhero genre is still perceived as very masculine even though several female heroines are featured in the movies, and proof of this is the whole fuss surrounding She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – 74%.

Directors such as Chloé Zhao, Karyn Kusama, Greta Gerwig or Sarah Polley have demonstrated from the beginning the importance of having female protagonists written by other women. For their part, actresses like Jessica Chastain , Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson or Zendaya have spoken about fighting for these roles that are still difficult to find, which has also led them to take positions as producers to ensure greater control over their work. Jenna Ortega decided to speak up about it and join in with this righteous criticism of the misogyny that is still very palpable in Hollywood.

During a chat with Who What Wear (via IndieWire), the protagonist of merlin He talked about how his generation has tried to change the way adolescents and women in general are written:

I really see my younger generation taking more control of themselves in the industry, whether it’s learning to write sooner, directing sooner, or producing sooner. I think it’s really empowering and important because, right now, teenage voices are still mostly spoken by older, white males.

For the actress, the more control you have, the more possibilities to improve the panorama for women in front of and behind the cameras:

The more that happens, the more we will recognize that young women are much more than a pathetic stereotype.

merlin will focus on the daughter of the Addams family and how she tries to balance her new life with supernatural powers and the violent events that take place in her closest circles. Although this step is very important for Jenna Ortegaespecially because of the Tim Burton connection, the actress already has a great track record with X Y scream, two films that tried to break the traditional scheme of terror and show different and much more complex protagonists. Thanks to the fact that he already feels familiar working in this genre, it is certain that we will see more of Ortega with roles that will continue to try to make a difference.

