‘Merlina’ will have a new season: Netflix confirms the second installment of the series

The Serie merlin It was renewed for a second season in Netflix. In an exclusive interview with tudum.comthe showrunners/executive producers Alfred Gough Y thousands thousand They said that “it’s been amazing to create a series that connects with people from all over the world.”

“We’re so excited to continue Merlina’s winding journey into season two, we want to take that plunge into another season to explore the weird and scary world of Nevermore. We just have to make sure that merlin I haven’t emptied the pool before,” he said.

Since its premiere, in November 2022, merlin has become the most successful series in the history of Netflix. It ranks number 2 on the list of most popular series (in English) with 1.237 million hours watched in its first 28 days and more than 182 households have watched the series since its premiere.

merlin broke the record for one billion hours viewed just three weeks after its premiere, joining stranger things 4 Y The Squid Game, being the third title to reach this milestone in its first 28 days.

The series broke the record for the most hours watched in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix -not once, but twice-, opening in first place with a new record of 341.23 million hours watched, and a again in its second week with a staggering total of 411.29 million hours viewed. Till the date, merlin has had six consecutive weeks with over 100 million hours watched on the English series charts.

new figures

the soundtrack of merlin reached first place on the iTunes Soundtrack chart, a list where it remained in the Top 10 for three weeks. Merlina Addams, the artist, already has over 1 million followers on Spotify.

On Spotify, song plays Goo Goo Muck, of The Cramps, were up more than 9,500% compared to the month before the series premiered.

The iconic dance scene from merlin It has gone massively viral on global social media. The fan-generated content with the song Bloody Mary, by Lady Gaga, resulted in an increase in streams of 1,800% on Spotify, compared to the month before the series premiered.

With over 80 million views and counting, fans continue to be mesmerized by the cast’s reaction to the iconic dance video.

