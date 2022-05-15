Entertainment

Merly Morello breaks when remembering the sexual harassment that she lives in social networks: “I learned not to remain silent” | Christopher Gianotti | entertainment

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 21 3 minutes read

The actress Merly Morello, at 18 years old, has made the decision not to remain silent in the face of the various sexual harassments that she has experienced both on public roads and on social networks. Through an interview for the video podcast “Burning Questions” by actor Christopher Gianotti, she told how she learned to face these situations.

Source link

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 21 3 minutes read

Related Articles

This is what Angelina Jolie looked like at age 7 when she got her first role | People | Entertainment

3 mins ago

Jason Momoa ‘was dating actress Eiza González’ four months after shocking split from wife Lisa Bonet

30 mins ago

Inside Kendall Jenner’s 818 Party With Kylie, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

32 mins ago

Genesis Rodríguez: these are the languages ​​spoken by the daughter of José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button