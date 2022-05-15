Merly Morello breaks when remembering the sexual harassment that she lives in social networks: “I learned not to remain silent” | Christopher Gianotti | entertainment

The actress Merly Morello, at 18 years old, has made the decision not to remain silent in the face of the various sexual harassments that she has experienced both on public roads and on social networks. Through an interview for the video podcast “Burning Questions” by actor Christopher Gianotti, she told how she learned to face these situations.

The star of “Back to the neighborhood” remembers that since she was 13 years old she has been immersed in various types of uncomfortable situations, where people told her that it was part of being a public figure; however, Merly understood that this was not an excuse.

“I have networks since I was 13 years old, so from there I have comments about my body, sexualizing myself. It was uncomfortable for me I have cried many times, I have felt dirty, because society teaches you that you are the one who attracts that, that why you dress like that you express yourself in a way”, he said at first.

Then, he specified that sexual harassment is solely the fault of the aggressor. “I am very affectionate with my friends, so they tell me that I was asking for it. I believed it, I felt powerless. At the end I understood that I was not to blame. It is good to talk about it and express it to help other girls, because many remain silent. I learned not to be silent and I have been criticized a lot for that, ”added Merly.

Merly Morello remembers an episode of panic attack

In another part of the conversation, Merly Morello recounts a difficult moment when she was at the América TV facilities. “One day I was on the channel and I didn’t want to go home, I had a panic attack.”

The actress had noticed some rude comments that reached her cell phone and did not know how to react.

“I’m sick of them sending me edited photos of myself, harassing me on the street and telling me how ‘good’ I am or how ‘bad’ I look. They create groups (…) One day I had a panic attack and I didn’t want to go home.”revealed Merly Morello.

Merly Morello highlights the importance of psychological help

After narrating these difficult passages of her life, the young actress pointed out that it is important to receive psychological help and denied the prejudices that exist around it.

“Psychological help is important. I think that many people ignore it, not knowing how important it is; and it is not true that people who are ‘failed’ go to a psychologist. Let us people who want to improve, grow, feel good, heal traumas, hug each other “ he told Christopher Gianotti.

Who is Merly Morello’s crush?

In another part of the conversation, the actors commented on their crushes, celebrities with whom they are in love platonically. Merly Morello mentioned one of the stars of the Harry Potter saga. “All my life I have had a very, very strong crush on Emma Watson. I am bisexual”.

Merly Morello tells when was the first time he liked a girl

The young actress Merly Morello is one of the figures of the show who is not afraid to comment on her true sexual orientation. During the extensive conversation she had with Christopher Gianotti, she uncovered an episode of her childhood that made her realize that she was bisexual. She also stressed that she always had the support of her entourage.

“I discovered it when I was 4 years old. I liked a girl from the nest and I had already seen something on TV, it was ‘ok, I like women (…) My friends made me understand that I was sorry, it was normal,” he said.

How to report virtual harassment?

If you are a victim or know of a case of cyber bullying that you wish to report, you can do so through the platform Alert against Virtual Harassment here, either as an affected person or informant. Remember that the information and personal data you provide will be treated confidentially and will not be disclosed under any circumstances, according to Law No. 29733.

On the other hand, you can go to the Mimp Chat 100, where you will receive help and guidance in real time if you find yourself being affected by psychological or sexual violence.