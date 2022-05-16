Merly Morello revealed when she discovered her sexual orientation: ”I liked a girl from the nest” | videos | Christopher Gianotti | entertainment

Merly Morello reappeared after the end of “Back to the neighborhood” in an interview with Christopher Gianotti. The young artist spoke, among other topics, about her sexual orientation and she emphasized how comfortable she feels when talking about the subject, since she has the support of her friends and family.

The now influencer also exposed what she likes most about her recent coming of age. “Traveling alone without notarial permission. (…) I really like to travel and I couldn’t do my job because I had to be in Lima”, she expressed.

YOU CAN SEE: Merly Morello reveals that Emma Watson is her crush: “She is very strong”

When did you find out you were bisexual?

In this conversation, Merly Morello revealed when was the first time he noticed his sexual orientation. According to her account, this happened at an early age.

“I discovered it when I was 4 years old. I liked a girl from the nest and I had already seen something on TV, it was ‘ok, I like women’ specified Christopher Gianotti.

She claimed to have felt repressed when she was in a religious school, but everything changed when she entered an agnostic school. “My friends made me understand that I felt it was normal,” she added.

At another point in the interview, Merly Morello revealed who his “crush” of the international media are. The actress admitted that she has a strong attraction to Emma Watson, Kristen Steward and Harry Styles.

YOU CAN SEE: Merly Morello on her bisexuality: “Learn to respect and relax a little”

Merly Morello reflects on her bisexuality

Merly Morello participated in the presentation of the new Yirko Sivirich clothing collection and spoke with La República. The young actress reflected on sexual orientation and expressed her discomfort with the virtual conversations generated by this topic.

“I never understood the relevance of who I can and cannot love. The truth is that I feel at peace with what I feel, with what I am , my mom and my grandmother the same, so I don’t have a problem on that side. People close to me have known it for as long as I can remember, I think, and in networks they really learn to respect and not give so much importance to a topic that is just a pleasure and an end, “said the artist.

YOU CAN SEE: Merly Morello and niece of Christian Domínguez shine in salsa choreography

What did Merly Morello say after leaking a false intimate video?

At the end of January, an intimate video with the face of Merly Morello began to circulate on social networks. Despite the fact that it was made clear that it was a montage and that even the actress’s mother came out of it in her defense, the negative comments continued.

In this regard, the remembered ‘Lily’ in “Back to the neighborhood” attacked these detractors: “I feel that people believe they have the right to talk about others as they please and they hide behind this freedom of expression, when they don’t understand that your freedom ends when someone else’s freedom (is affected), because that is already an invasion.”

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Giselo’ seeing Merly Morello crying for her first dose: “It reminds me of Ethel”

Merly Morello was the victim of sexual harassment when she was a minor

In January 2020, Merly Morello’s mother, Lili in “Back to the neighborhood” denounced on social networks that a subject identified as Eddy Torres Rubio sexually harassed the actress who was 16 years old at the time.

“This man is sending photos of his member by dm. Here I leave your profile, both Instagram and Facebook, “he said.

Merly Morello is harassed on social networks

Merly Morello regrets that actresses are sexualized

During her conversation with Christopher Gianotti, the actress Merly Morello He reflected on the role given to artists on television and the harassment of which they are usually victims. The young woman regretted that she sexualized the interpreters from an early age.

“Since I was 13 years old I have comments about my body, sexualizing myself. Imagine being that age and reading such sexual things. It is uncomfortable, I have cried many times, I have felt dirty because society teaches you that you are to blame, “she said.