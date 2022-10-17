Mermaid eyes on Tik Tok: What is this new trend about? – The Sun of Puebla

In Internet It has been done viral a new way of make up called ‘Siren Eyes’, one of the aspects most striking is that it is possible to carry it out without investing too much Well, the experts in this technique mentioned that most people have what they need at home. It is a very popular trend on this date due to the Christmas festivities. Halloween.

Thanks to platforms like tiktok, is that different methods have become popular, because weeks ago it was fashionable ‘cat eyes’, and the ‘foxy eyes’, and it was from them that another idea arose, only this time the people who are dedicated to creating content were inspired by them from a being mythological.

It should be noted that recently users they gave him the name, however, it was already popular for some time, since they came to carry it celebrities on fashion catwalks and red carpets, such is the case of Bella Hadid, Zoe Kravitz and Alexa Demi. If you are interested in knowing more, then we will give you the details.

What are the ‘Siren Eyes’?

It is a makeup style that has as Main base the outline, as well as the application of shadows with precision, which is very similar to the ‘fox eyes’, but which experts describe as “sensual and dramatic”.

I know recommends for formal events, such as family dinners, graduations or even weddings, although, due to its fame, it has become an alternative used for different occasions, regardless of the time of day. If you want to apply this method, you must comply with these steps:

get one dark shadow, the most used are gray or those that are shades of coffee. You can still use Other colors, as long as they are dark.

Later blur them with a small brush fluffy. In this way you will try to give the effect ‘smokey’, that is to say, that it simulates the smoke that is left on some surface when a campfire is lit. It has to go from more to less, in other words, that the eyelid is more Dark and around lighter.

then with a liquid eyeliner with a felt tip from the lower eyelid make a line upwards, which should be connected with another line coming out of the upper eyelid as it appears in the next image.





Lastly, fill in the triangle formed and make a line on the upper eyelid, so that it makes the effect of a slanted eye You can put a little shadow with the one you outlined at the beginning in the tear duct of each eye, so that the look stands out.