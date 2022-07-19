Mermaid eyes, the sensual makeup trend that Megan Fox and Bella Hadid love

Thanks to TikTokwe already have set our summer looks (hello, easy slicked back), and while we like to go more minimalist with our make-up under the sun, there is a trend which is doing the rounds on the video platform that we couldn’t ignore.

We present it: mermaid eyes.

Until now, the hashtag #sireneyes It has received over 138.6 million views on TikTok and searches for the sultry makeup look have increased 5,000% in the last month.

In short, jump on the mermaid eye trend now or you’ll be left far, far behind.

But how exactly is this trend?

Well, the term refers to the Greek mythological creature, the Siren, the legend is that it is a dangerous and feminine creature that attracts nearby sailors and ships with enchanting music and singing, much like the sirens in mythical history.

The act of creating mermaid eyes has a romantic goal, it aims to activate a part of the brain that makes you think of pleasure and, therefore, acquire a great power of attraction towards you, without the rest even knowing why.

Translated into makeup, mermaid eyes consist of lengthening the eye and giving it a lift and sweep effect, creating a heavy, sensual feel that seems to soften the look without you having to do anything.

Many famous stars are said to have mermaid eyes or use makeup to mimic the desired elongated gaze, including Marilyn Monroe, Maddy Perez, Megan Fox and Bella Hadid.

While there are thousands of mermaid eye tutorial videos online, the creator getting the most attention is makeup artist @daniellemarcan, whose makeup look video has received nearly 5 million views and tons of comments.

“This is one of the best tutorials ever,” one fan wrote, while another added, “ERMMM I need to recreate this…LOVE.”

In the video, Danielle shows how she transforms her “dull eyes” into a “seductive” frame for her face, using eye pencil to create the beginning of the cat eyes before bringing the marker up and over the eyelid crease.

And the end result? Quite compelling.

How are mermaid eyes made?

“The mermaid eye trend can be achieved most easily depending on your eye shape. Almond eyes come closest to this desired eye shape, but this look can be executed with any shape. However, it is easy to achieve this look thanks to the power of makeup,” Lindi Bester, founder of Kohl Makeup, explains to GLAMOR.

“The trend is a beautiful and creative way to do the eyeliner, as it gives any eye shape a more sensual look and creates a feline look. The way users are doing it to emulate a sexier eye is to do a higher version of the fox eye, using multiple lines to lengthen it and lots of shading,” he adds.

How exactly to create the mermaid eye makeup look

Use a black pencil to draw a line from the outer corner of your eye, stopping just above the crease. Connect the line with your lashes creating a black wing. Connect the wingtip to the crease by drawing a line across the upper lid. Use the black eyeliner on the top waterline. Fill in your lower lashes with the black liner by drawing a half line towards the outer corner. Connect this line with your wing. Take a pencil brush and start smudging the pencil. Go over the line with the black eyeshadow. Keep the inner corner of your eye empty and add a subtle highlight or highlight if you like.

Still not convinced? Here are some more ideas:

