MERRY CHRISTMAS 2021, GREETING PHRASES / Many funny thoughts: “This year I would like …”

The Christmas 2021 it is undoubtedly a wonderful opportunity to send funny and ironic greeting phrases. After all, it is a magical party, where most of the people are cheerful and smiling. Precisely for this reason we wanted to select some very ironic thoughts for you, starting with this one special request for Santa Claus: “Dear Santa, this year I would like a slim body and a full-bodied bank account. Please, do not do as last year reversing the two things! “.

Directly from the mythical Luciana Littizzetto: “Dear Santa Claus, if you want I can prepare the tub and fill it with foam. Ever since I’ve known you, you’ve always had the same dress and plus you go around with six reindeer… you certainly won’t smell like lily of the valley. Under your armpits I know that moss grows for you to put in the crib “. Among the many funny greetings phrases for a Merry Christmas 2021, we have also chosen: “I don’t have a beard and a red dress but I am sending you a gift anyway. Merry Christmas!”. Finally, space for a nice thought by signature Wild Lucarelli: “The rite of Santa Claus hanging from the terraces begins. For me, Christmas is a celebration if Ryan Gosling climbs on the balcony of the house ”. (update by Davide Giancristofaro)

When only missing now one week until Christmas 2021, the real countdown to the most magical party of the year begins. There will be seven days of shopping, organizing lunches and dinners, and at the same time, researching most beautiful greetings phrases to be sent to friends, acquaintances and relatives. As always, our editorial team will try to be useful for this last task, and even today we have decided to select for you some of the most beautiful greeting phrases that we have found on the net.

Space in particular to the wishes for the children, starting with this quote from Charles Dickens, the author of a Christmas Carol: “Caro, caro Christmas, that you have the power to lead us back to the illusions of childhood, that you remind the old man of the pleasures of his youth, that you lead the traveler and the sailor back from a thousand miles to his hearth, between the quiet walls of his home! “. We continue with Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, who dedicated this short poem / nursery rhyme to Christmas: “I heard the bells of Christmas day; their old familiar song, and sweet and savage the word of peace repeated on earth, good will to men! ”.

Let’s go back to Charles Dickens and to these words, always useful as greetings phrases for a Merry Christmas 2021: “I have always thought of Christmas as a beautiful moment. A kind, charitable, enjoyable moment dedicated to forgiveness. The only moment I know, in the long year, in which men and women seem to open their hearts, usually closed, by consensus and freely “.

And when it comes to children, the teacher cannot be missing Gianni Rodari: “If we give each other a hand, miracles will happen and Christmas day will last all year”. Space for these short words to sign Louisa May Alcott: “Christmas will not be Christmas without gifts”. And we close with Taylor Caldwell: “The true message of Christmas is that we are all never alone”. As always, we remind you that we will soon update the piece with other greetings phrases for a Merry Christmas 2021.

