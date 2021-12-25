Merry Christmas from sports stars: Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic, Neymar …

December 25th is also a special day for sports stars: who with their family, who with love, who with irony, all wanted to dedicate a Christmas thought on social media

Christmas is a special day for everyone, including athletes. And many, almost all, have been keen to send greetings to those who follow them, to their loved ones, by sending messages or simply smiling. Because even a smile can be a precious gift. Here are the best Christmas social posts from the world of sports

In family – Christian Ronaldo poses with the whole family on a ladder, they do the same Lewandowski in pajamas and Luis Suarez under the tree. Neymar she’s in a red leopard-print outfit, Mourinho watch his son do the decorations, Manuel Locatelli enjoying the tree with his girlfriend Thessa and the little dog. Erling Haaland instead he celebrates as he rejoices: in a … zen way.

Irony – Family picture also for Marcelo Brozovic: wife Silvija, children Ema and Patrick and … a Spider-Man puppet. Ciro Property instead he congratulates … Covid, posting a video of his wife Jessica and his daughter dancing: “We hope that this video will give a moment of lightheartedness to all those who like us live or have experienced a difficult time. Congratulations to my beautiful dancers “. Alessio Sakara, a veteran of Italian MMAs, disguises himself as Santa Claus and wishes a “Daje semper”, while Daniele “King Toretto” Unhinge warns: “Do not tell the children that Santa Claus does not exist or we get angry.” Ibrahimovic instead it is always the same: wishes in its own way, with a nice middle finger …

Luxury and travel – Conor McGregor never misses an opportunity to flaunt luxury: a series of photos to show a room full of toys that Santa brought to Ireland for his children. There are those who take the opportunity for a trip at Christmas: Tyson Fury is in Times Square in New York, Marcell Jacobs in a hotel in South Tyrol, Papu Gomez together with comrade Ocampos in Dubai, where he is also present Lautaro Martinez.

December 25, 2021 (change December 25, 2021 | 14:59)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link