‘Merry Christmas’, the first text message in history is up for auction – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PARIS, DEC 21 – “Merry Christmas”, “Merry Christmas”: the first SMS message in history is sold on December 21 at an auction in Neuilly-sur-Seine, the ultra-chic suburb at the gates of Paris and the richest municipality in France.



The intangible object will be sold thanks to NFT technology, a sort of certificate of authenticity and digital ownership, specifies radio Europe 1. The sale price is estimated between 100,000 and 200,000 euros. The little message in question has just two words ‘Merry Christimas’, for a total of 15 letters. It was sent on December 3, 1992 and was put up for sale by the operator Vodafone, thanks to the NFT (non-fungible token) technology, a sort of certificate of ownership in the form of an NFT digital token. To materialize it in the real world, the future owner will be given a digital frame, also because in France the auction sales of purely intangible assets are prohibited.



