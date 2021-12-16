‘Merry Christmas’, the first text message in history up for auction – Hi-tech

It goes to auction as Nft, that is a digital certificate, the first text message in history. It was broadcast by Vodafone on December 3, 1992, through the company’s network, and received by Richard Jarvis, an employee of the company, during a Christmas party. It contained only 14 letters: “Merry Christmas”.

Now the message is being auctioned by the French agency Aguttes. The buyer will be able to pay the sum through Ethereum, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, along with Bitcoins. The auction will take place on 21 December and Vodafone will donate the proceeds from the sale to UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency. “The first printed book, the first phone call, the first email: all these inventions changed our life and our communication in the world. This first text message received in 1992 is a historical testimony of human and technological progress. It transmitted a message of joy, ‘Merry Christmas’ “said Maximilien Aguttes, head of the auction house.

The NFT certificate, in token jargon, will guarantee the ownership of a unique and detailed replica of the first message ever transmitted. That of the first sms is only the latest of the experiments in Nft, which have become popular in this 2021. Non-fungible tokens, in fact, have revolutionized the art market and also the source code of the World Wide Web, created by Tim Berners- Lee, was auctioned last June for about $ 5.4 million.