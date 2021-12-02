Merry Christmas, the new show of the Polesine boys’ company, makes its debut

LENDINARA (Rovigo) – What will be that strange emotional anomaly that every year in December overwhelms people all over the world in a whirlwind of good feelings? This is the question from which the script of the brand new original show, produced by ViviRovigo for “You are the theater 2021 – let’s get excited ”, the theatrical education project for children and families by Irene Lissandrin, with the partnership primarily of the Veneto Region, Arteven and Fondazione Rovigo cultura, the network of municipalities, including Lendinara in particular, and a platoon of volunteers and sponsorships.

The title is “Merry Christmas and the mystery of Santa Claus “and will debut on Saturday 4 December 2021, at 21, at the Ballarin Municipal Theater in Lendinara. 3 euro ticket for everyone. Reservations required at the Municipal Library of Lendinara (Wednesday and Friday from 15 to 18; Saturday from 9 to 13), by calling 0425-605667, via whatsapp at 338-4478526 or by writing to teatrocomunaleballarin@gmail.com. Compulsory green pass over 12 years.

The show is a multimedia investigation with the inclusion of video projections, on Christmas and on the “magical Santa” who brings gifts; an evocation of thoughts and memories, between music and acting, of a group of young people on Christmas Eve. The text and the direction are by Emanuele Pasqualini of Pantakin Teatro, who edited the theater workshop “The Theater Siamo Noi”, realized at the Rossi di Costa Theater starting last October, thanks to Arteven, the Municipality of Costa di Rovigo and the Veneto Region through the “Offlife meeting at the theater” project, and the contribution of Avis di Lendinara, Costa di Rovigo and Villanova del Ghebbo . On stage then, for the first time, the new “Company of boys Il Teatro Siamo Noi”: Gabriele Biasioli, Mayura Bolzoni, Maria Brunello, Yonela Milagros Cavallini, Maddalena Dal Maso, Chiara Formigaro, Sara Micovski, Giorgia Patrese, Amaranta Pozzato, Stella Previato, Eva Rabacchin, Alecsandra Lavinia Stoian , Jacopo Zanella, Irene Lissandrin, Emanuele Pasqualini.

The screenplay includes the screening of video-interviews shot last November 20, in Piazza XX Settembre in Rovigo, in a dedicated live-set to the show, with the participation of groups of young people who frequent the square.

The music and singing, strictly live, are treated from the Venezze Academy which brings to the stage the baritone Francesco Toso, the soprano Laura Da Silva and the pianist Cesare Chioetto, in addition to the intervention of Venezze Academy Choir he was born in Choir of Grignano Polesine.

The “Merry Christmas” show will then go on tour, with reruns on Monday 20 December at the Teatro Duomo in Rovigo on a morning dedicated to schools, and on 29 December, at 9 pm, at the Parish Theater in Loreo.

YOU ARE THE THEATER 2021 “Let’s get excited”. Project of Irene Lissandrin for LiveRovigo Aps, supported by Rovigo Cultura Foundation, the contribution of Banca del Monte di Rovigo Foundation, organized in collaboration and partnership with Arteven, with the MiC; enjoys the Patronage of the Veneto Region and the Province of Rovigo; realized with the Municipalities of Rovigo, Lendinara, Costa di Rovigo, Villanova del Ghebbo, San Martino di Venezze, Ficarolo, Taglio di Po, Badia Polesine, Fiesso Umbertiano, Loreo and Corbola; the participation of Venezze Music Academy he was born in Polesani Authors Group.

Thanks to the sponsors Baccaglini auto, Emporio Borsari, Rotary club Badia-Lendinara-Altopolesine, Banca del Veneto Centrale, Sabrina Silvestrini Fideuram banker, Emanuele Carretta Accountant, Il Circolo di Rovigo, Avis Lendinara, Avis Villanova del Ghebbo, Avis Costa di Rovigo, companies and operators of the footwear sector of Villanova del Ghebbo and Adigetto.

Thanks for your collaboration withRobin Association And Civil Defense of Villanova del Ghebbo.

Mascot: Tomeo cat by Alberto Cristini.

The billboard

YOU ARE THE THEATER 2021 – Let’s get excited

Theater for children, teenagers, schools and families of the Polesine

Theater with the kids

SATURDAY 4 December at 9 pm DEBUT

LENDINARA – Ballarin Theater

Merry Christmas

Company of the boys The Theater We are Us, Francesco Toso baritone, Laura De Silva soprano, Cesare Chioetto piano, Accademia Venezze choir, Grignano Polesine choir.

Presented by Irene Lissandrin and Emanuele Pasqualini

Directed by Emanuele Pasqualini

SATURDAY 11 DECEMBER at 9 pm DEBUT

COAST OF ROVIGO – Rossi Theater

InCanto of Christmas

Recital-concert by the children’s company Il Teatro Siamo Noi with vocal octet EW Ferrari directed by Stefano Lovato, Fabio Pavani piano. Emanuele Pasqualini, actor and director

SATURDAY 18 December at 9pm

COAST OF ROVIGO – Rossi Theater

The Emperor’s New Dress

The Mosaic theater group

MONDAY 20 DECEMBER 9.30 am 11.30 am FOR SCHOOLS

ROVIGO – Duomo Theater

Merry Christmas

Recital-concert by the children’s company Il Teatro Siamo Noi with Francesco Toso baritone, Laura De Silva soprano, Fabio Pavani piano, Accademia Venezze choir.

Presented by Irene Lissandrin and Emanuele Pasqualini.

Directed by Emanuele Pasqualini

WEDNESDAY 22 DECEMBER at 9 pm

VILLANOVA DEL GHEBBO – Sala Borin

InCanto of Christmas

Company of boys Il Teatro Siamo Noi, EW Ferrari vocal octet directed by Stefano Lovato, Fabio Pavani piano.

Directed by Emanuele Pasqualini

SUNDAY 26 DECEMBER 4.30 pm

BADIA POLESINE – Balzan Theater

Cinderella’s Stepsisters

Febo Theater

WEDNESDAY 29 December at 9pm

LOREO – Parish theater

Merry Christmas

Recital-concert by the children’s company Il Teatro Siamo Noi and Trio Alkimya with Claudia Lapolla on violin, Nazzareno Balduin on cello and Paolo Lazzarini on piano.

Presented by Irene Lissandrin and Emanuele Pasqualini.

Directed by Emanuele Pasqualini

INFO

Reservations are required for any show.

Call 347 6923420, from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 to 12 and from 15 to 18; or write an email to booking@ilteatrosietevoi.it

Facebook: You Are The Theater

Instagram: il_teatro_siete_voi

The purchase of the ticket, upon reservation, takes place at the ticket office at the entrance of each show starting one hour before. We ask to arrive early to comply with the protocols related to the Green Pass