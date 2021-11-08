Merry, don’t take off Cuadrado anymore

TURIN- The Three Musketeers: Matthijs De Ligt, Manuel Locatelli and Federico Chiesa. And then there would be Paulo Dybala, in the role of D’Artagnan. One for each department, with the Argentine to act as a link and various as desired, called by Massimiliano Merry to represent the spine of the new Juventus that in theory it should regain itself, first of all, and then the role of dominatrix in Italy that it had held for almost two decades.

Allegri’s new philosophy

A weather there were (and some still are) the various Giorgio Chiellini and / or Leonardo Bonucci, the Andrea Pirlo or Miralem Pjanic and / or Sami Khedira; i Carlos Tevez or Mario Mandzukic o Christian Ronaldo. Elements placed “in consortium” who in defense, who in midfield, who in attack that guaranteed a sort of continuity. […] Now, in this regency Allegri 2.0 many things are change. More still than theorganic, has changed the philosophy that underlies it. Now there is wants (a little by choice and a little by necessity) to bet on Young people. And therefore the plug dorsal it must be built and the reference points must be forged. They are asked – in addition to personality and charisma – also resourcefulness, bravado, brio, cheekiness, lightness, boldness. […] Go on like this, to everyone’s cry for one and one for all. Even if, in hindsight, Juventus-Fiorentina at the but no there is a “one” even more for all of the others: and it is Juan Cuadrado primarily. His saving net has restored serenity and hope, allowing Allegri to continue working on the new ones foundations of Juventus.

