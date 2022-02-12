Merry on Dybala, Vlahovic, Gasperini and trident VIDEO

The wait is growing for the big match scheduled for Sunday at 20.45 at the Gewiss Stadium between Atalanta and Juve, a direct match for a placement in the Champions League area. The two teams arrive at the match with different moods and sensations: if the Goddess has been struggling in recent weeks, on the contrary the Old Lady seems to have gotten into gear and the new signings in January, Vlahovic and Zakaria, seem to have given new life to the bianconeri (now +2 on the Bergamo players who, however, recover the match not played against Turin). On the eve of the match Massimiliano Allegri spoke …

How important is it tomorrow?

“It’s a direct match for fourth place, it’s important but not decisive – says the Juventus coach at the press conference –. It is a good step, it will be difficult because Atalanta has shown in recent years that they have won a place to fight for the top four positions. It is a physical team, it will be very angry about the elimination in the Italian Cup ”.

Arthur or Locatelli?

“I don’t know the conditions of those who played on Thursday, we come from two tough matches mentally and physically. Today I want to see the teams, one thing I am calm about is that the changes the other day also gave us a lot. We must all be good to feel good and when called upon to do well to help our teammates. This makes me calm, regardless of who is the owner ”.