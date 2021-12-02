Mertens 140 of quality, Ospina does what it can! Di Lorenzo a train, Zielinski wedges himself

Report cards Sassuolo Naples. The match ends at Mapei Stadium for the 15th day of A league with the Naples who faced the Sassuolo. The report cards Sassuolo–Naples on CalcioNapoli24, with the votes and detailed explanations for each single blue player. Sassuolo Naples votes.

Ospina 6.5 – Anticipates Frattesi on 11 ‘, he is not surprised by Berardi from a distance. In high grip he is sure, as well as on Raspadori at 39 ‘. He is reactive on Ferrari’s racing car, Scamacca’s right-footed shot is docile in the second half – he can’t do anything about the torpedo in the 72nd minute. In two halves on Berardi in the 76th minute, on Ferrari he flies as much as he can but it is not enough.

Of Lorenzo 6.5 – He covers on Raspadori, giving him little or nothing, and is proposed in superimposition by giving support to Lozano. His performance grows exponentially with the passing of the minutes, confident in carrying the ball even through the central streets. At 69 ‘he recovers a ball and plays it with great tranquility.

Rrahmani 6.5 – Take risks at the beginning, he gets away with the tip of his foot. He must help the first possession, big foot in the 48th minute to prevent Traoré’s serpentine from being dangerous. The 2-2 goal comes from a foul that he suffers and that perhaps could also have been whistled.

Koulibaly 6.5 – Effective closure on Frattesi at 24 ‘, remedies a bad mistake on Berardi by not allowing him to shoot. Scamacca scores a great goal, he maybe leaves him half a meter too much. At 78 ‘instead he does the right thing before getting hurt. (From 80 ‘Juan Jesus SV)

Mario Rui 6 – Berardi is up to him as well as Frattesi’s cuts, but the start is all his own between game changes and central cuts. It is proposed as has happened recently, quick to serve Insigne on 27 ‘. Then it drops a little, getting more stuck.

Fabian 6.5 – A shot returned after a few minutes, it is his throw that leads to the most dangerous action of the first 15 ‘. Then he is once again a sniper from outside the area, with the fifth goal. He immediately asks for the change after feeling a muscle discomfort. (From 66 ‘Politano 5.5 – He is not very ready to follow Kyriakopoulos, who can reach the bottom and cross for the 1-2. Late on yellow card)

Lobotka 6.5 – After the excellent performance with Lazio, able to recover the ball in the 19th minute but not precise in serving Insigne. Frattesi goes to disturb him during the reception phase, he bypasses him. In the action of the advantage he forces Traore to give the ball where Mertens arrives to press. Incisive also in going to bother the opponent to recover the ball – for example on Traoré in the 59th minute. A little fearful in the end, like everyone else.

Lozano 6.5 – Rogerio allows him to reach the cross from the bottom, initially, then forces him to be booked. Wanted and often free, the board with Di Lorenzo works well. Get in on the action of doubling down. (From 73 ‘Demme SV – Join the defensive fort in the finale)

Zielinski 6.5 – He shoots a good chance in the guest sector at 15 ‘, he proposes himself for the depth if Insigne leaves him the space. Recover the ball that will allow Insigne to touch the advantage. He wedges himself in the space proposed to him by Mertens, as in the action of the goal. What quality the ball for Mertens’ 0-2! In the final forcing, however, it drops a bit.

Insigne 6 – At the Mapei Stadium he defined the team with unflattering terms, he is unlucky in finding an excellent Advice to deny him the top goal. Very elegant hook at 38 ‘, then he goes out to avoid calf problems. (From 46 ‘Elmas 6 – It is placed on the left, and Napoli persists in playing on the right: with Fabian’s exit it goes to the central position, precious in putting its foot in it to stop the final assaults. Ferrari, however, is in his vicinity at 2-2)

Mertens 7 – Closed at the moment of realizing a first action at 8 ‘, more movement than touches of the ball – he fails to bring a man on Insigne’s tip shot. He immolates himself in the action of the goal, recovering the ball and suffering a blow to the face. Then he signed, 140 goals after a triangle with Zielinski. (From 66 ‘Petagna SV – He does not have a playable ball, not even to lose a few seconds: the first is at 84 ‘, when he takes half a defense for a walk)

Shoulder pads 6 – Team that wins does not change, but Sassuolo is arrembante and it is not Lazio: at the start even the central players help the first possession, but once the pressure arrives, the spaces arrive – even on the development of set pieces, Sassuolo does not hold well the blues. Given the spaces, in case of pressure in midfield, the vertical route is immediately sought – even if not necessarily on Mertens. More space than chance, but a notable defensive phase: Sassuolo’s offensive department in the first half is nil, except for a left by Ferrari. He must give up Insigne, not pressing: he is very high when Fabian’s goal arrives. Crazy one-two, rich in quality both in the singles and in the choral play. Three in the changes of Insigne, Fabian and Koulibaly for muscular reasons, in the second part of the second half the pace drops and Sassuolo gains meters and confidence: the final is all about heart and sacrifice, but also of mockery. Because Ferrari jumps alone and there is a marking error, but before the foul there would be one on Rrahmani not recognized – for which he gets sent off. Napoli in the last 25 minutes, however, crushes itself too much and exposes itself: prey to fear? Perhaps, certainly crippled by the changes.