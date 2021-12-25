Mertens’ best answer to the latest rumors

Dries was upset. He was very upset. Because with Napoli at a disadvantage after 45 ‘against Spezia, he would have liked to lead the possible comeback. Heading down on the opponent after a bad first half. Instead, he never returned from the dressing room on the pitch, because Spalletti immediately chose Petagna and called Dries back to the bench.

The Belgian is not one who manages to hide emotions too much, you could read it on his face that that change just hadn’t sent him down. He asked Spalletti for explanations, he slipped away a little in the toast with the team to let that little anger cool off. He is part of the game, especially if he is the best scorer in the history of Napoli, who would have also developed some credit with that shirt.

The best answer: work. You change me? I try even harder to have even more space. It arrived in the early hours of Christmas day, with a video posted on Instagram by striker Kat’s wife, in which Mertens trained hard even on this theoretically rest day. Even the hashtag used ‘No Day Off’ tells of Dries’ great desire to reach an optimal condition in view of the second round. What will also mark his future: with the contract expiring, and the firm will to stay in blue, great performances will be needed to convince the club to extend the contract.