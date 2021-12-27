Latest from the transfer market on Napoli and the renewal of Dries Mertens. De Laurentiis has already thought of the replacement for the Belgian striker destined to go away. The renewals of Ospina and Meret are also on standby at the moment.

Naples: Mertens does not renew, De Laurentiis has chosen the replacement

Updates arrive from Il Mattino on renewal negotiations with Napoli for Mertens, Ospina, Meret and Insigne. The company already has an idea of ​​how to carry on the situation regarding some of these players who are all due to expire in June 2022, except Meret.

Ospina, Mertens and Insigne await a call for renewal. Complex situation, because Napoli are not thinking of a negotiation. At least now. Few chances for the renewal of Mertens with Napoli, even the current 4.7 million euro wage should not be reduced (and by much). De Laurentiis thinks of a younger profile. And Meret? The renewal is there that hangs in the balance.

