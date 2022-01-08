“Mertens’ handball is a penalty, there is no foul by De Ligt on Di Lorenzo” [VIDEO]

Former referee Luca Marelli commented on Juventus’ slow motion episodes-Naples:

“I didn’t like Sozza from an athletic point of view but maybe he was a bit stuck. Very often he was in the middle of the action and it is from him that a tree that will have a great future. The only mistake was made at 95 ‘. Ghoulam’s foul on Dybala was absolutely non-existent and I hoped that Juventus would not score on that punishment because otherwise there will have been a thousand controversies. Mertens’ handball in the penalty area is punishable by regulation because it increased the volume of his For me, Dumfries’ foul on Alex Sandro is not a penalty, so neither is De Ligt’s foul on Di Lorenzo. After the end of the match, Chiesa was given a yellow card because a player on the bench cannot be allowed to go 50 meters to protest. “