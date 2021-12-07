Sports

Mertens, is it all true? The Christmas tree reveals the name of the son

The wait at home is growing Mertens. After the social announcement of the pregnancy of Kate, the forward of the Naples is ready to welcome yours first born which should be born in March 2022. In the meantime, i preparations for the arrival of the little one who according to the last clue social network launched by the wife of the Belgian football player should really be called Ciro. Already in the video of the announcement there was a small spoiler, but the couple had never given the confirmation officer who, on the other hand, arrived via a decoration Christmas.

Kate reveals the name of baby Mertens

In his Instagram stories, Kate posted a video showing Mertens house decked out for Christmas: there is a tall tree, decorated with pink and red gold balls, but above all with one decoration somewhat special. A picture of family, strictly wearing the Christmas hat that reveals the first name of the unborn child: Ciro. The name chosen by Dries and his wife testifies once again to the bond which is between the Belgian striker and the city of Naples. Moreover, the name Ciro is not only very common in Campania, but it is also the nickname that teammates and Neapolitan fans have chosen for the number 14 light blue.

