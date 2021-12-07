Mertens, is it all true? The Christmas tree reveals the name of the son

The wait at home is growing Mertens. After the social announcement of the pregnancy of Kate, the forward of the Naples is ready to welcome yours first born which should be born in March 2022. In the meantime, i preparations for the arrival of the little one who according to the last clue social network launched by the wife of the Belgian football player should really be called Ciro. Already in the video of the announcement there was a small spoiler, but the couple had never given the confirmation officer who, on the other hand, arrived via a decoration Christmas.