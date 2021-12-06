Mertens never stops: Naples is at his feet again, message to De Laurentiis for the renewal | First page

The Naples he pays for the injury emergency and against Atalanta he loses the game and the record, but Spalletti leaves Maradona even with good news. The first is the identity shown by the team in the game and in the personality, the second is a Dries Mertens as has not been seen for some time and which almost overshadows a very heavy absence like that of Victor Osimhen. Another sumptuous proof of the Belgian, scored for the fourth consecutive Serie A match with five goals in the partial, for a performance that he had never had in the last two years: to find a similar path, we must return to May 2019, at that time there were five matches in a row on the net for a season that ended with 16 personal goals. Napoli certainly pays for absences, but thanks to a ‘Ciro’ like this, that of the Nigerian paradoxically at the moment is felt less than the couple Fabian Ruiz-Zambo Anguissa in midfield oa Koulibaly in defense: as a flashback, Mertens returns to take Napoli on his shoulders and also sends an important message for the future. IT DOES NOT GIVE UP – Dries’ intention is clear and unambiguous: at 34 he has no intention of stepping aside, he still wants to be a protagonist and strongly wants the renewal with Napoli. He reiterated this in the post-match, passing the ball to De Laurentiis And Joints because if on the one hand the player’s will is certain, it is necessary to understand what the plans of the a company that has a unilateral option in its favor to extend the former PSV’s contract. The blue club has not closed the doors to the stay of Mertens beyond the end of the season, but it takes time to make all the necessary assessments: on the plate there is also a policy of lowering the salary ceiling, for this the attacker Belgian he could not see the current 5 million euros confirmed but would have to settle for half the figure. “One day it will end, one day he will have to leave his position”, admitted Dries after the match against Atalanta. “But this is not the day“, the Belgian himself could retort, quoting Viggo Mortensen in ‘The Lord of the Rings’. Mertens swears love to Naples and Napoli and passes the ball to the club: the renewal is now in the hands of De Laurentiis and Giuntoli.