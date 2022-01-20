Mertens: «Osimhen is super. The Higuain of 36 goals was a monster. I’m in love with Di Lorenzo “

Al CorSport: «When Napoli will no longer need me I will extend my hand and I will be grateful for everything. To Sarri I said: I also go to goal, because I feel bad on the bench “

Corriere dello Sport interviews Dries Mertens. From his words exudes all his love for the city, the way he feels at home. He talks about the way in which fatherhood has changed him, of the admiration for his wife Kat, of how important it is for him to live at Palazzo Donn’Anna, the magic inherent in the infinite possibilities of life that his home offers him, of empathy with the Neapolitans. And it also talks about its future.

«I’m here. I have an option contract for the club. I wait and then we’ll see. I know there are two ways, one is that of goodbye. And I also know that when it is inevitable to say goodbye, everyone at the Mertens home will cry, I, Kat, even the baby, believe me. I am a happy man here and so is my family. But you have to be realistic and practical: Napoli may no longer need me and I hope it doesn’t happen immediately, but if this happens, I will extend my hand, I will be grateful for giving me the opportunity to belong to this world and making me appreciate it. I will not forget a single moment ».

He clarifies his strategy to encourage renewal.

“Scoring a lot, so Adl will be forced to keep me. The more goals I score, the more he will understand that it will be worth getting me signed ».

He confesses that he also has an ace up his sleeve.

«Instead of going around throwing money to buy a striker, I give him the opportunity to sign up for my son. He has a young center forward with a long career ahead of him. And I must not give up either the house or Naples “.

Mertens also talks about football. He says the strongest team he has played for is Sarri’s second year, who closed the championship with 91 points. Then he is asked about Orsato. What do you think if you mention the name of the referee?

“That we must not have regrets. I rarely think about it, and it sure hurts a little, like when I happen to remember the offside goal granted to Dnipro in the semifinals of the Europa League. But I’m not interested in looking behind me, nor in front of me: I live the present ».

Look ahead, to Salernitana, the next opponent in the league. He regrets the points left on the road and asks:

“If Sarri’s second Napoli was the best team, this one leaves many questions within itself: where would we be if Covid, injuries and the Africa Cup hadn’t stolen all those comrades from us?“.

Keep it going:

«Look who we are: Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz, Insigne and Zielinski in their most mature phase. A Di Lorenzo I’m in love with, because he plays them all. Rrhamani and Juan Jesus who seemed – and I repeat it seemed – should be the alternatives to the starting block, who play at these levels. The return of Ghoulam. Put the others in it then: this is a squadron which, however, has had to pay a very high price to bad luck. Inter are the strongest, they stay ahead, they have an advantage, but it’s not over ».

What was Mertens?

“A good player, not a phenomenon. But one who has worked and committed to improve himself“.

About Osimhen:

“I know what it’s worth and what it can become. It will depend a lot on him, on his ability to manage himself. It has scary potential, even now he affects like few others, and he is still very young. In two years he has had to go through too many. But now it will be his turn. “

The best he played with? Higuain, he replies.

“The Higuain of 36 goals has no equal. I am a teammate in the national team of De Bruyne and Lukaku, who represent excellence. But the Pipita of that season did everything and played for the team. He was a monster ».

On his best goals:

“I have not finished yet. I have to secure my record and therefore if DeLa wants and allows me I would like to reach 250. But I can say that the first goal, the one in Florence, the duet with Pipita, has a special place. In those moments I didn’t play much, either I or Insigne, and after scoring I went to hug Colombo, our third goalkeeper, whom I was bombarding with shots in training. He held me up: wait and see. He was right ».

When asked to elect his coach from Benitez, Sarri, Ancelotti, Gattuso and Spalletti, he replies with cunning and sympathy:

“Spalletti. So he makes me play on Sunday too ».

Tell what he said to Sarri when the coach threw him as a center forward:

“I also go to the door. Because I feel bad on the bench. The fate that time was bad with Milik, to whom I wish all the fortunes he deserves. Very strong player. But he got hurt, he who was the heir of the Pipita, and so I found myself there in the middle. It wasn’t bad, was it? ‘

Mertens is asked what he will do when he stops.

“Traveling a lot and then engaging with young players. I read that six out of ten, when they leave, they realize they have squandered their wealth and many find themselves in trouble. I had a family that enlightened me and a wife who shared the growth process with me. I can’t think that their sacrifices are thrown away like this. I would not be a manager, let’s be clear, but I would like to invent a new, faithful and reassuring figure, who knows how to advise you and guarantee a joyful detachment from your career ».