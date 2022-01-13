“Mertens renewal? We’ll talk about it at the end of the season, now head to the present. Market? We are complete, but we remain vigilant”

Latest football Naples – Cristiano Giuntoli, Napoli’s sporting director, made some statements to Mediaset before the match against Fiorentina. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

“Mertens? We will talk about it at the end of the year, now we have to think about the present since we are in difficulty due to the many absent players. The team is reacting well and there are reasons to look to the future with enthusiasm. We will talk about the renewal at the end of the year. Now we are. complete in all departments, Ghoulam is getting back in shape too. Taking into account our balance sheet, we remain vigilant to see if there are suitable opportunities for us. Fiorentina are a very good team, the added value this year is the coach. The player who takes away from the Tuscans is Vlahovic, he is very strong and can score in any situation. We were quick to catch Tuanzebe immediately after Manolas’ farewell, we are calm and await the various returns. “