“Mertens will go away, for sure! Meret will stay only in one case. Insigne? Enough, let them work on the renewal”

Umberto Chiariello spoke to talk about the latest news on Napoli. Here is what CN24 highlighted:

“Renewal Mertens? Zero chance of renewal. He and Ghoulam are 101% certain to leave. We hope that at least Ospina and Insigne can stay. The choice of goalkeeper will be made on the basis of Ospina, should Meret leave.

Insigne? I don’t talk about him anymore, I’m bored by so much useless chatter. If that is the offer, at the moment, Insigne is far from Naples. We hope for a miracle. Let them work, maybe you can find an agreement by holding out your hand from one side to the other. The president enters with a straight leg, the offer from Napoli proves that he does not want to bet on him. Chosen, for heaven’s sake, De Laurentiis is not one of those who goes to negotiate contacts: either he renews on his terms or he leaves. Napoli are having a great championship, even if there are many matches nearby. Insigne is calm, he plays normally and his golletti is doing them. Spalletti esteems him and replaces him like the other forwards. There is nothing to say at this time.

Naples-Verona? In that match, Spalletti did not manage as well as the other times for fear of conceding a goal, not having a proven pair behind him. Changes delayed, with little courage because he did not feel safe. Even if Juan Jesus played a good match. “