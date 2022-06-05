Mery Perelló vibrates with Rafa Nadal’s 14th title at Roland Garros

Those who met this Sunday on the central court of Rolanda Garros They knew well that you don’t always have the opportunity to see a living legend of world sport up close. Rafael Nadal He is the man on whom all eyes were on, not in vain did he fight to continue making history in tennis and once again leave everyone who enjoys his game open-mouthed. Those closest to him, those who have been supporting him during this and all previous tournaments, saw how our hero achieved it again. 14 times champion of the Parisian Grand Slam, which is said soon, a feat never seen before and that fills those around him with pride. His wife, Mery Perreló, suffered every point and she breathed a sigh of relief every time her husband won a set over his rival. Maribel Nadalthe protagonist’s sister, also lived it passionately alongside her sister-in-law and the team of professionals who work with the player.

Mery Perelló, with her nerves on edge at Rafa Nadal’s last Roland Garros?

SEE GALLERY

roland-garros-gtres-4

As expected on such an important day, the stands of the Gallic venue were filled to the brim and among the attendees we saw illustrious names and great stars. The king philip was one of them, sitting in the box of honor next to the Princes Haakon and Mete Marit, who had come to the French capital to encourage their compatriot, the Norwegian Casper Ruud. To add even more level and glamor to the event, the final match for the title was attended by names as consecrated from the Hollywood universe as the veteran actor michael douglas; the actress Demi Moore with her new partner, the renowned Swiss chef Daniel Humm, with whom he has spared no kisses and gestures of affection throughout the clash; just as we saw the British Hugh grant chatting with the american Sienna Millerthe latter accompanied by her boyfriend Oli Green.

Unconditional followers: Rafa Nadal’s wife, mother and sister vibrate with his latest victory

Continue reading the story

SEE GALLERY

roland-garros-gtres-3

SEE GALLERY

roland-garros-gtres-2

SEE GALLERY

roland-garros-gtres

Another added incentive to the grand final that was played in Paris today is that it may be, hopefully not, the last time that Nadal steps on Roland Garros. This is how the tennis player himself dropped it this week, when he assured that “I’ve been through a complicated process with my foot and I don’t know what will happen to my career”, he said about the chronic and incurable injury he suffers in the ankle. Be that as it may, the athlete is clear that he not only wants to take maximum care of his health but also to experience new stages on a personal level, including becoming a father. So he confessed to HELLO! in 2018 when he recognized that “I love children”, he claimed. In addition, about how he saw the future of his offspring, he expressed that “I would like my sons or daughters to do what they like. I have no intention of forcing or forcing them to follow in my footsteps in any way, “she added. Rafa and Mery got married on October 19, 2019 after fifteen years together, and they have never hidden their desire to create offspring.”It’s something that will probably happen in the future because we both want it“, the tennis player told CNN in 2021.

Mery Perelló, happy and proud at the inauguration of the new center of the Rafa Nadal Foundation

Rafa Nadal’s empathy and camaraderie after Alexander Zverev’s injury