Meryl Streep: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

Meryl Streep she is considered as one of the best actresses of contemporary and modern international cinema, full of talent and with a thousand gifts that she is always ready to show off. Open-minded, feminist and with great courage, she is one of the Hollywood actresses who often raises her voice for the right causes.

Versatile, capable of conquering the public of any generation, Streep has continued to be loved, both as an actress and as a person, for more than 40 years, certain that she will continue to do so for at least another forty.

Here are ten things you may not have known about Meryl Streep.

Meryl Streep: her films

1. She wanted to become a soprano. At the age of 12, Streep began taking singing lessons, as her desire was to become a soprano. However, he quit four years later for lack of real passion. Acting wasn’t in his plans in the slightest until he took part in the school play Miss Julie, at Vassar College. His professor later stated “I don’t think anyone taught Meryl to act. If taught by alone“. After graduation, therefore, she embarked on a career as an actress.

2. He made his film debut at the age of almost thirty. After being rejected by Dino De Laurentiis because it was called ugly to participate in the King Kong, in 1977 he made his debut in the cinema with Giulia from Fred Zinnemann and the following year begins to impose itself on the cinema scene with The hunter from Michael Cimino, acting alongside Robert De Niro. Despite Katharine Hepburn called her nothing special, the following year she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Kramer versus Kramer.

3. Films with Meryl Streep. The 80s, especially after the first Oscar won, launched her as the Olympus of Hollywood actresses, taking part in films such as Sophie’s Choice (1982), Silkwood (1983), My Africa (1985), Ironweed (1987), A cry in the night (1989), She Devil – She, the devil (1989), Postcards from hell (1990), Death makes you beautiful (1992) and The bridges of Madison County (1995) by and with Clint Eastwood. But he also starred in Marvin’s room (1996), The voice of love (1998), Music of the heart (1999), The Hours (2002), The orchid thief (2002), The Manchurian Candidate (2004), The devil wears Prada (2006), Lions for lambs (2007) of Robert Redford, Oh mama! (2008), Julie & Julia (2009), The Iron Lady (2011), Into the woods (2015), Florence Foster Jenkins (2016), The Post (2017), Panama Papers (2019), Little Women (2019), The Prom (2020), Let them talk (2020) and Don’t Look Up (2021).

Meryl Streep: her children

4. Has four children. After being engaged for a couple of years to John Cazale, his co-star in The hunter and then sadly died in March 1978 of lung cancer, in September of that same year Streep married Don Gummer, a sculptor. The two then had four children, a boy and three girls: Henry (1979), a singer by profession Mamie (1983), Grace (1986) and Louisa, model by profession (1991). Gummer and Streep are also known for donating annually to art organizations and educational institutions, including Vassar College, where Streep herself studied.

5. Acting as a family gift. Both Mamie and Grace are both prominent actresses. Mamie, which is the stage name of Mary Willa, participated in the film Heartburn – Affairs of the Heart, to then take part in The Cheat – The Hoax, while in 2007 he starred in A timeless love, film in which he plays the same character as his mother, but in a young version. He also starred in Side effects (2013), Cake (2014), The End of the Tour (2015) and Where were we (2015). Grace Jane instead it appeared in The house of the spirits (1993) and, after graduating in art history and Italian language in 2008, he took part in Love Suddenly – Larry Crowne and TV series Zero Hour, American Horror Story And The Newsroom. Since 2016 he has been part of the cast of Mr. Robot.

Meryl Streep and her Oscars

6. Won 3 Oscars. Meryl Streep, over the course of her career, has won three Oscars, coming only second to Katharine Hepburn, who won 4, and having as many statuettes as those of Daniel Day Lewis, Jack Nicholson, Ingrid Bergman, Frances McDormand And Walter Brennan. Streep won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Kramer versus Kramer in 1980, and two for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Sophie’s Choice in 1983 and The Iron Lady in 2012.

7. She has been nominated 21 times. Streep hit the record for Oscar nominations, reaching 21. Removing the nominations that later earned her the statuettes from the rankings, she was nominated for: The Hunter, The French Lieutenant’s Woman, Silkwood, My Africa, Ironweed, A Cry in the Night, Postcards from Hell, The Bridges of Madison County, The Voice of Love, The Music of the Heart, The Orchid Thief, The devil wears Prada, Doubt, Julie & Julia, Osage County Secrets, Into the Woods, Florence Foster Jenkins And The Post.

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks

8. Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep worked together for The Post. In 2017 the two entered into negotiations to participate in the film by Steven Spielberg, which tells the story of the publication of seven thousand pages of various documents considered top secret that revealed all the secrets about the Vietnam war, published in 1971 in the New York Times and in the Washington Post. A journalistic investigation, the story of a friendship of affection and esteem between a man and a woman and the story of the first female publisher who finds herself evaluating and deciding whether to publish the documents.

9. They have been friends for a long time. Before The Postparadoxically, the two actors, among the most iconic, well-known and awarded of their generation, have never acted together. However, they have known each other for a long time and are longtime friends. The merit of their knowledge is all of Nora Ephron, a great friend of Hanks who directed the actor in You’ve Got Mail And Insomnia of love. The two actors, however, have their own con The Post got to meet for real, as before theirs was a roughly long-distance friendship.

Meryl Streep: age and height of the actress

10. Meryl Streep was born on June 22, 1949 in Summit, New Jersey, United States. The actress is 1.68 meters tall overall.

Sources: IMDb, biography