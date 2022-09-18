Meryl Streep, a queen with care and perseverance

Born in New Jersey under the name of Mary Loise Streep, the renowned actress Meryl Streep began her career as an acting student, while she was employed in business to pay for her studies and drama classes.

In the mid-1970s he met actor John Cazale, recognized for having played Fredo Corleone in The Godfather. Over there they coincided in a play and the crush was imminent but so would fate since in the midst of romance he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer that ended with his life.

After overcoming her duel, the woman met a sculptor named Don Gummer who seduced her. Then they passed through the altar, had four children and share a life to the present.

With a strict low profile, the star is often not exposed unnecessarily. On the contrary, she finds herself immersed in the projects she is carrying out and when it comes to making professional commitments, she locks herself away to prepare for the roles in the best possible way.

In fact, thanks to his professionalism, the role Kramer versus Kramer he did in 1979 with Dustin Hoffman earned him his first Oscar statuette. There the cast had several mishaps that almost broke the serenity of the work but everything could reach a good ending.

Admired for her excellence when she works, Meryl is also a fan of languages ​​and that is why she has perfect pronunciation which was highlighted in her work.

Another important step in his career would be in the film Sofía’s decision. Thanks to her leading role in the film, she won another Academy Award for Best Actress. The story follows a Polish woman who survived the Auschwitz concentration camp. Based in the United States, she lives tormented by her past and a secret that she has not shared with anyone. There the interpreter was able to demonstrate her perfect accent, as she also did in Out of Africa. Also, she was able to teach in the comedy Death Becomes Good, along with Bruce Willis and Goldie Hawn.

Well into the ’90s, he continued on his way to the top and his resounding hits were Postcards from the Edge, Wild River, The Bridges of Madison, Marvin’s Room, The August Dance, Things That Matter, Music of the Heart, The devil wears fashion, Doubt, among others.

In relation to the small screen, she decided to accept a fatal role in Big little lies, where she played the mother-in-law of Nicole Kidman, who defends the memory of her deceased son at all costs and wants to take away the possession of her twin children. She shared a cast with Reese Witherspoon in the production and wanted to participate as a producer in the last installment of the aforementioned series.

Regarding her children, the woman has become a mother four times and some of the young people have made a career in art.

The first-born, named Hendy Wolfe, has established himself as a musician with several albums to his credit and specialized in curtains for the seventh art.

The second daughter of the marriage followed in her mother’s footsteps. Until now, she has participated in forty films and in the series The Good Wife and True Detective.

For her part, Grace Summer also studied art history, and like her mother and sister, she wanted to be an actress. She today she is in the projects The Newsroom, American Horror Story and Mr. Robot.

As for the youngest, Louisa, she is a model and will now be part of a series for HBO.