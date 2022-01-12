Meryl Streep, a video reveals her improvisations in Don’t Look Up

A new featurette published by the YouTube channel Netflix Film Club unveils an extraordinary behind-the-scenes look at Meryl Streep in Don’t Look Up. In the clip, the actress revealed skills of improvisation that amazed even the director Adam Mckay.

Meryl Strepp’s ability as an interpreter in the most varied dramatic roles is well known, but recently her performances in the latest films are increasingly revealing her abilities also in the interpretation of ironic and comic characters.

In Don’t Look Up Streep plays the role of president of the United States with a biting comic spirit, to the point of making the character almost chilling. But the featurette of the film released today by Netflix revealed that much of the credit in the creation of his character so particular is due to the personal creativity of the actress. McKay revealed that Streep even improvised his character’s ending.

Specifically, in the Oval Office scene Streep had to open with a fake phone conversation. In the short featurette McKay reveals that the actress improvised a different phone call for every single take. “It was a kind of improvisation tour de force that I had never seen before – explains the director -, I’m not exaggerating. He did it between twenty and twenty-five phone calls bizarre completely different “.

the paradoxical president of Streep in Don’t Look Up is a parody inspired by Donald Trump. So in every phone call Streep manages to carry out a different conversation in a humorous way by imagining the most ridiculous things that could be heard by a character of the caliber of Trump. “You know my son is older than you,” he jokes in a call, insinuating a scandalous flirtation with the person on the other side. In another take, Streep makes believe that someone his character slept with just tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease. Then again he shares his interesting views on breast implants.

McKay says he was absolutely blown away by Meryl Streep’s abilities.