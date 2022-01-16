News

Meryl Streep admits to watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Interviewed with the cast of Don’t Look Up, Meryl Streep talked about climate change and admitted to watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Meryl Streep admitted watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the recent Don’t Look Up promotional tour: the 72-year-old revealed that she was a viewer of the series during a group interview, in which the cast members opened up about climate change.

Don’t Look Up: Meryl Streep in an image

It’s life … and it’s happening now“Streep said.”Climate change is not about the people of the future, it is about us now. It’s happening right now. And what do I do about it? I watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I’m doing. “

The three-time Oscar winner, who plays President Orlean in Don’t Look Up, said she was stunned to see the film, which tells the story of a couple of astronomers (played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio) who they try to warn the population about a comet that will destroy the world.

Dont Look Up 10

Don’t Look Up: Meryl Streep during a scene from the film

When I saw the movie, I was flabbergasted and said [al regista Adam McKay]: ‘Give me a list. Give me a list of the top three things we need to do‘”, concluded Meryl Streep.”This movie is so energizing, after watching it you say to yourself: ‘Okay, something needs to be done now. Fuck yourself.’ If we don’t survive, we won’t be able to watch The Real Housewives anymore. “


