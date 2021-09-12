Meryl Streep and her records: films, oscars, age, husband, children

Every year it goes like this. Meryl Streep turns her birthday on June 22nd and, rest assured, a few hours later, a news / revelation arrives. About his future and / or his past. The present? That keeps it private. Today, on her first 72 candles (she was born in Summit, June 22, 1949), will blow alongside her sculptor husband, her 4 children and her first grandchild, born two years ago …

The devil wears Prada? It was awful!

Last year came the announcement he wanted to make Mamma mia 3!. This year the shocking revelation about his Miranda. Yes, just the character in The devil wears Prada. Apparently she didn’t like that experience. Or better. He got too involved with the part. Looking at himself he found that she had been too good (in fact …). He said this during a recent cast reunion 15 years later. Using the adjective “horrible”.

In practice, she had identified herself with Miranda so much, following the Stanislavskij Method to the letter, that she could not break away from it. In short, in fact, she had been too good … “I remember people around me laughing. I was very embarrassed. I thought: here is the price to pay for being the boss. It’s horrible“. Apparently Meryl promised herself not to be so obedient to the rules of total identification anymore. To stop being so good. Not to be Meryl Streep anymore …

Fortunately, she didn’t succeed …

Meryl Streep: a record filmography

But in the meantime, today she is the birthday boy. The actress of records. Indeed, as he wrote Variety, the actor. And not just because with 21 Oscar nominations (and 3 victories) he beats colleagues and colleagues, men and women. But because for her and with her gender barriers really fall …

So here’s our love letter to Simply Meryl. A “different” and personal way to tell you about his life and career. Begging her to never stop being Meryl Streep (in the meantime she finished the 60th film: Don’t Look Up) …

Meryl Streep: We love you because

Dear Meryl I must admit I have a soft spot for you. Always. Since I first saw you. It was 1978, in The hunter. Michael Cimino behind the camera. Robert De Niro by your side, trusted friend. And you Linda, the shy new bride who stays at home, who sees everyone she loves leave for Vietnam.

The long blond hair and that bitter, dark, sad look. Maybe because you took real life with you on set that time. John Cazale, the companion of much theater, the man you were about to marry, had just discovered that he had lung cancer. And you forced the producers to get him in the film.

Film: Kramer vs Kramer, mother on the run from Oscar

And then I saw you in Kramer versus Kramer. Johanna, the leaving mother. That gives up father and son because he is tired. Stove, stunned by that routine that weakens her, takes her breath away. There was a lot of talk about it in those years. You were one of the first mothers on screen who turned down that role in their own name. The first Oscar.

Oscar and quiet life

Three Oscars and a long series (21) of nominations. Nine Golden Globes. Out of 31 applications. Your career has been sparkling. And as you grind movie after movie, one prize after another, your life was quiet. Far from any excess or vanity. Maybe it was also about how your mother Mary raised you. Giving you that self-confidence since childhood, which is so important to each of us.

Mother Mary’s advice

You told: “My mother was a mentor because she told me: ‘Meryl you are capable. you are great! You can do whatever you want. If you are lazy, no, but if you put your head on it you will be capable of it ”. And I believed her! And when I have had a few moments of crisis, I always turn to her for advice“.

You would have liked to devote yourself to music, but after 4 years of studying opera, you realized that you were singing something you didn’t understand. And when you were only 12 years old, you drew the necessary consequences: “I had to dedicate myself to something that really crossed me”.

Waitress, stenographer, actress

And so, after the quiet years of high school, you signed up for Yale, the School of Drama. You were a waitress and a stenographer to pay for your studies. And you acted in any theatrical production they offered you. Up to 12 shows in a year. Stuff to break down even one with hard skin like yours. And in fact you even thought that maybe you had to change direction. Studying law, why not? After all, even the lawyers in court have an audience.

It must have been in those years of hard work that you developed your extreme naturalness in translating every emotion on the screen with your body. Small perfect gestures, impalpable shades. Looks, hand movements, shoulders. You melted your long Pre-Raphaelite hair in The woman of the French lieutenant as if I made a foreboding of the mystery of the feminine.

In My AfricaAs Karen Blixen, turn your head inside out by having Robert Redford wash your hair. In a gesture of such deep intimacy that every woman recognized herself in you.

In the Bridges of Madison County you were Francesca, a housewife prey to a belated love. You tried on a dress, looking in the mirror. You smoothed the cloth over your body, and the echo of that desire became ours.

And all this just talking about an emotion like love, that you said about “The feeling that made me feel more outrageously myself and free”. But also: “If you’ve been married for a long time, you love without looking”.

Love and anger

Let’s take another emotion: anger. You are frightened when you let it flash behind the smooth surface of self-control. In The doubt you were consumed in the corridors of the rectory. Quivering with disdain and disgust at Father Brendan’s weaknesses. A true repressed puritan.

Or in A cry in the night, Best Actress Award at Cannes, as Lindy Chamberlain. Unjustly accused of killing her daughter. Black helmet and many extra pounds, you sat in court radiating such angry anxiety as to silence the audience. And in the Osage County Secrets you were a mother who could go beyond all limits in taking the skin off her daughters.

Age and children

Then, in reality, compared to yours four boys, you say: “There is no recipe for raising a family. Age doesn’t matter. Or it always counts the same. We have to navigate on sight, mediating enormously and let anger slip away “. With four children and a job like yours, however, things won’t have been easy.

Eventually you passed your talents to them. Henry is a musician. Mamie and Grace actresses. Louisa model. Just watch you act alongside Mamie in Where were we to understand what you mean by that “in the family you can navigate by sight”.

Cry desperately

And if you have to express pain there is really no one who can cry like you on the screen. For a long time, desperately. In The Hours, in kitchen gloves, you cling to the sink. And you burst into sobs as you curl up on the ground, remembering the past. Of lost happiness, of the youth that no longer exists … You always broke my heart.

But you also know how to have fun, make people laugh. And if there is one thing that it has always succeeded like god is to sing, your ancient passionAnd. From Postcards from hell to that little Robert Altman masterpiece that it is Radio America. Up to overwhelming Oh mama!. “Because I can get around the obstacles and maybe get something good out of them”, you said.

Singing in a shower of doubts

Music, abandoned at 12 and perhaps never forgotten, you brought back through the window. Singing in the movies. Always in balance between doubts and uncertainties, without ever taking a misstep, holding the rudder steady. Never excesses, never skidding, never retouching.

After John Cazale’s death, you defined pain as follows: “Endless. It doesn’t matter what you do. It is always there in some corner of your mind … You can assimilate it, not make it become an obsession, but it remains “.

You married the sculptor Don Gummer in 1978, met by chance. He rented you a house after Cazale’s death, when you could no longer sleep in the old apartment. And with him you made your four beautiful boys. You’ve been together for 43 years and your daughters awarded him a (fake) Oscar for so much perseverance.

60s Girl

«I have a sense of mission. I am a true daughter of the 60s. And I was made for the family, I knew that if I found the right person I would do it. And Don is my rock “, you said.

This is what I like so much about you. Give voice to the countless ghosts that agitate us and lead such a normal life.

In one of your last interviews you also confessed: «In age there is something liberating, I have never felt so uninhibited and free“.

And as always you said something that I feel too. Just like you.

