News

Meryl Streep and Kit Harington in the Apple TV + anthology series on climate change

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The cast was also joined by Sienna Miller, Matthew Rhys and David Schwimmer, among others.

Apple TV + has done it again: putting together a stellar cast for its own original series. The streaming service behind The Morning Show and the Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso announced that the Oscar Meryl Streep and the veteran de Game of thrones Kit Harington will be among the protagonists of Extrapolations, anthological series of Scott Z. Burns focused on the very current topic of climate change.

Extrapolations and other cast additions

Extrapolations it will tell interconnected stories about how the changes our planet is undergoing will affect social constructs such as love, work and family. “The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we all go together and that we carry with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity to love and our predilection for causing pain. “Burns said. “These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show only uses them to keep time from running out.”

Loading...
Advertisements

Streep, in his first role in a TV series since Big Little Lies in 2019, he will play a role whose details are kept under lock and key, while Harington will be the CEO of a large industry. They will be part of the cast of Extrapolations also Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice) with the role of a marine biologist, Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason, The Americans) of a real estate developer, Tahar Rahim (The Looming Tower) of a man struggling with memory loss, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) of a South Florida rabbi, Gemma Chan (Eternals) of a single mother microcredit in a bank, David Schwimmer (Friends) of the father of a teenage girl e Adarsh ​​Gourav (The white tiger) of a rental car driver.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

837
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
674
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
612
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
563
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
496
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
460
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
421
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
356
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
299
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
263
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top